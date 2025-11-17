Todd McClay Joins Union Minister Piyush Goyal To Open Doctors’ Cricket Tournament In Mumbai |

Mumbai: With Senior Minister of a Foreign Country participating to inaugurate an event, Uttar Mumbai Khasdar Krida Mahotsav, today achieved a Unique Distinction. This is also remarkable at for is developing a strong partnership between India and New Zealand to enhance cooperation in trade, tourism, agriculture and sports, which was echoed by both visiting Trade Minister of New Zealand Mr Todd McClay and Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Member of Parliament for North Mumbai while inaugurating the Doctors’ Cricket Tournament launched under the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025.

Appreciating India–New Zealand friendship, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that new opportunities are also emerging in the sports sector between both nations. He added, “ I propose to send a Mallakhamb team to New Zealand for training the people in this exciting traditiinal Indian Sport.”

Uttar Mumbai MP also mentioned that through Khasdar Krida Mahotsav, conceptualised by Prime Minister Modi for MPs, Indian talent at ground level would be preparing well for the upcoming 2030 Commonwealth Games which India is hosting. At the same time opportunities provided through these games, fervour created & infrastructure being developed will help sportspersons to further hone their l talent for 2036 Olympic Games which India has proposed to host.

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned for Members of Parliament to organise Khel Mahotsav in their Constituencies which would provides a strong platform for local talent bring communities together and to advance the goal of ‘Fit India – Healthy India’. Piyush Goyal underlined that a Fit India will contribute immensely to the goal of Viksit Bharat @ 2047. Stating that with 1.4 billion population, Piyush Goyal stressed that Fit India also means Fit World.

Referring to the importance of his Khasdar Krida Mahotsav, Piyush Goyal said, “Any child participating in this tournament may shine and become the next Sachin Tendulkar.”

Message of New Zealand’s Minister Todd McClay

“Among all my six visits to India so far, this has been my most special experience. Mumbai is my favourite place in India,” expressing this sentiment, Todd McClay said:

“India and New Zealand are working very hard to establish a high-quality and balanced trade agreement. Our shared love for cricket brings both countries closer. I will return next year and play a cricket ‘rematch’,” he said jokingly.

He said “Kia Ora” in the New Zealand language and expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the Indian people and the MPs.

200 Doctors from North Mumbai on the Ground!

The special Doctors’ Cricket Tournament with the participation of 200 doctors commenced today.

T20 format matches among 12 teams of medical professionals working in Uttar Mumbai will be held on

17th, 18th, 19th, 22nd and 23rd November.

The winning team will be awarded a trophy and certificates.

Along with strengthening the healthcare sector,

this initiative underlines efforts to transform Uttar Mumbai into ‘Uttam Mumbai’.

This initiative is aligned with:

* The proposed 1,000–1,200 bed multi-speciality hospital

* National missions like Ayushman Bharat and the Fit India Movement

* The event is being organised under the guidance of Siddharth Sharma and Nishad Kora.

In conclusion, MP Piyush Goyal said:

“There is no losing in sports only winning or learning. Next year, we will meet again on an even bigger scale.”

Opening ceremony was marked by enthralling tribal dances & performances, scintillating & acrobatic Mallakhamb performances under guidance of Mallakhamb Wold Champion/Gold Medalist Praveen Shinde and exciting pyramid formations by young Govindas. Visiting Minister and other dignitaries were mesmerised by their performances.