'Fix Potholes On Ghodbunder Road First, Only Then Will I Take Possession': Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao insists Ghodbunder Road must be repaired before the corporation takes charge | File Photo

Thane, Nov 17: Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao on Friday took a firm stance that before taking possession of the important Ghodbunder road for maintenance, which is used to travel to Mumbai from Thane and Mira Road, it should be repaired and brought to good condition. He stated that he would not take possession of the road otherwise.

The Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation has completed the process of transferring the Ghodbunder road within its jurisdiction. Rao presented his clear position at a meeting held in the presence of Thane MP Naresh Mhaske regarding taking possession of the Ghodbunder road within the Thane Municipal Corporation limits. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik is keen that the Municipal Corporation should take over the road.

No Clarity On Repairs

There is a lot of heavy traffic on the Ghodbunder road. Due to metro and service road works, the width of the roads has reduced. As a result, traffic jams and the problem of potholes in the rainy season become severe. As the responsibility for the road lies with various authorities including the Public Works Department and MMRDA, there is no clarity on repairs.

Merger work underway

The work of merging the Ghodbunder service road into the main road has been going on for the past few months. However, local residents had strongly opposed this road work.Transformers of Mahavitaran, overhead wires and 40 to 45 electricity poles have created difficulties as they are in the middle of the road.

69 Crore Rupees proposal

69 Crore Rupees proposal has been prepared by the Municipal Corporation. It is understood that final discussions are underway between Mahavitaran and MMRDA regarding this shifting work.

Burden on the Municipal Corporation

Local citizens are greatly affected by potholes. When these roads are in disrepair, the Municipal Corporation is the one that carries out the repairs. As the concerned department repeatedly cites lack of funds, this burden is falling on the Municipal Corporation.On the other hand, the road from Gaumukh to Fountain was already transferred to the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation. Now the process of transferring the stretch from Kapurbawdi to Gaumukh to the Thane Municipal Corporation is underway.

In a meeting held recently with Minister Sarnaik, instructions were given to immediately complete the road patching and resurfacing works. Also, orders were given to expedite the process of transferring the road to the Thane Municipal Corporation as soon as the work on the Gaumukh Ghat is completed.

Municipal Corporation's Condition

Although the Thane Municipal Corporation is ready to take possession of the Ghodbunder road, Commissioner Rao clearly stated the condition in the meeting held in the presence of MP Mhaske that possession will be taken only after the current concerned authorities bring the road into proper condition.

