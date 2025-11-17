 Panvel Municipal Corporation Speeds Up Road Repairs Across All Wards With Daily Inspections
Panvel Municipal Corporation Speeds Up Road Repairs Across All Wards With Daily Inspections

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified road repair works across all four of its wards, taking up the initiative on a war footing to ease public inconvenience caused by deteriorated roads.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
PMC intensifies road repair efforts across Panvel with senior officials conducting on-site inspections for faster completion | File Photo

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified road repair works across all four of its wards, taking up the initiative on a war footing to ease public inconvenience caused by deteriorated roads.

Acting on the directives of Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shetete and City Engineer Sanjay Katekar have been personally inspecting ongoing repair works for the past several days. Officials have been reviewing progress on-site and issuing necessary instructions to ensure timely completion.

Senior Officials Conduct Field Inspections

On Monday, November 17, City Engineer Sanjay Katekar conducted a field inspection of road works in New Panvel. Junior engineers briefed him on the status of repairs underway at various locations. Emphasising the need to minimise hardship to citizens, he directed teams to expedite the work.

Road Repairs Underway at Multiple Key Locations

Under the guidance of Executive Engineer Sudhir Sanlukhhe, junior engineers are working round the clock in their respective wards to complete the repairs.

According to the corporation, road improvement works are progressing rapidly across multiple locations—Sector 11 Ryan School Road in Kharghar, Kopra Bridge Road, roads in Sector 35, the main road in Kamothe Sector 34, Football Stadium Road, and roads near Krishna Hotel in Sector 12. In Kalamboli, roads in Sectors 1E and 2E are being repaired, along with the D-Mart Road in New Panvel Sector 3.

PMC Assures Timely Completion for Citizen Convenience

PMC officials said the corporation is committed to completing the repairs at the earliest to ensure smoother travel for residents.

