 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam, No Damage Or Casualties Reported
The Indian Meteorological Department verified the earthquake's origin point in the Dhekiajuli vicinity, with the tremors causing structures in Guwahati and surrounding regions to shake visibly.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 05:13 PM IST
A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck near Dhekiajuli in Assam at 4:41 pm on Sunday, with its epicenter located approximately 16 kilometers from the town. The seismic activity generated tremors that were felt across several South Asian nations, including India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, and China.

Local officials and citizens experienced momentary but distinct ground movement, however, initial assessments indicate no immediate fatalities or significant structural damage have been recorded following the incident.

Follow us on

