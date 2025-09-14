PM Modi Inaugurates ₹5,000-Crore Bamboo-Based Ethanol Plant In Assam - VIDEO

PM Modi Inaugurates ₹5,000-Crore Bamboo-Based Ethanol Plant In Assam | ANI

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, inaugurated a Rs 5,000-crore bamboo-based ethanol plant at Numaligarh in Assam’s Golaghat district, marking a major step toward boosting green energy and rural livelihoods.

Alongside the inauguration, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Rs 7,230-crore Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit at the Numaligarh Refinery.

“Today is a historic day for Assam, as projects worth Rs 18,000 crore have been unveiled. These efforts will pave the way for a viksit Assam,” Modi said, highlighting the state’s role as a vital energy hub for India.

The ethanol plant, he noted, will directly benefit farmers, particularly bamboo cultivators and tribal families, with an annual bamboo procurement worth Rs 200 crore. The project is expected to generate nearly 75,000 man-days of employment annually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inagurated world’s first 2nd-Generation Bio Ethanol Plant based on bamboo feedstock and the laying of the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Polypropylene Plant. These landmark projects represent a combined investment of over ₹12,200 crore and underline the Government’s commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat, energy security, and sustainable industrial development.

The ₹5,000 crore bioethanol plant, implemented by ABEPL with support under the PM-Ji-VAN Yojana, will process five lakh tonnes of bamboo annually to produce 50,000 tonnes of ethanol, along with high-value by-products including furfural, acetic acid, biochar, activated carbon, and 25 MW of green electricity. The facility is designed to be energy self-sufficient and carbon-neutral.

The ₹7,231 crore Polypropylene Plant, licensed by Lummus Novolen Technology GmbH, will have a capacity of 360 KTPA and is targeted for commissioning by 2028. The project will reduce India’s polypropylene import dependency, create significant employment, and catalyse growth in plastics, packaging, and consumer goods industries.

The Prime Minister was received at the venue by Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma; Union Ministers Shri Sarbananda Sonowal and Shri Hardeep Singh Puri; Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Shri Bimal Borah; Member of Parliament Shri Kamakhya Prasad Tasa; Petroleum Secretary Shri Pankaj Jain; Oil India Limited Chairman Shri Ranjit Rath; and NRL Managing Director Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan. Senior officials from NRL, Assam Bio Ethanol Pvt. Ltd. (ABEPL), the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, and the Government of Assam were also present.

After a ceremonial welcome and briefing on the projects, the Prime Minister proceeded to address a large gathering and laid the foundation stone for the Polypropylene Plant.

He praised these initiatives as milestones in India’s Green Energy transition, showcasing Assam’s potential as a centre of innovation and sustainable growth.