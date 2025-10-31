Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav's 'Nachne Wala' Jibe At Khesari Lal Yadav's '2 Crore Job Promise'

Tej Pratap Yadav | File image,ANI

Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son and Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav took a jibe at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate and Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav.

Responding to a poll promise made by Khesari Lal during his campaign in Chhapra, Tej Pratap mocked the popular Bhojpuri star's "2 crore jobs" claim, asking sharply, "What job will Khesari Lal provide? Nachne wala?" (A dancing one?)

The comment immediately drew strong responses from RJD supporters and Khesari Lal Yadav's fans.

When asked about the NDA's election pledge document, "Sankalp Patra," Tej Pratap Yadav adopted a guarded approach, remarking, "Elections are underway. We'll see how things unfold." His careful reply suggested an effort to redirect attention away from substantive policy discussions toward strategic positioning in what has become an increasingly character-focused race.

Addressing the "nachaniya" (dancer) insult from earlier, Khesari Lal Yadav responded with measured composure. While avoiding direct reference to Tej Pratap, he referenced comparable comments previously made by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who had also used the same term to describe him.

Speaking to media, he said, "Words mean nothing to those who haven't earned their place through effort. But to those who've fought their way up, every word carries weight. If someone labels me 'nachaniya,' I can accept it, he's my senior. However, demeaning others purely for electoral advantage crosses a line." He called on political leaders to exercise verbal restraint, emphasising that those in public life bear responsibility for modeling appropriate conduct for younger generations.