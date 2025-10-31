 Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav's 'Nachne Wala' Jibe At Khesari Lal Yadav's '2 Crore Job Promise'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav's 'Nachne Wala' Jibe At Khesari Lal Yadav's '2 Crore Job Promise'

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav's 'Nachne Wala' Jibe At Khesari Lal Yadav's '2 Crore Job Promise'

Khesari Lal Yadav called on political leaders to exercise verbal restraint, emphasising that those in public life bear responsibility for modeling appropriate conduct for younger generations.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
Tej Pratap Yadav | File image,ANI

Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son and Janshakti Janata Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav took a jibe at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate and Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav.

Responding to a poll promise made by Khesari Lal during his campaign in Chhapra, Tej Pratap mocked the popular Bhojpuri star's "2 crore jobs" claim, asking sharply, "What job will Khesari Lal provide? Nachne wala?" (A dancing one?)

The comment immediately drew strong responses from RJD supporters and Khesari Lal Yadav's fans.

When asked about the NDA's election pledge document, "Sankalp Patra," Tej Pratap Yadav adopted a guarded approach, remarking, "Elections are underway. We'll see how things unfold." His careful reply suggested an effort to redirect attention away from substantive policy discussions toward strategic positioning in what has become an increasingly character-focused race.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar News: Fire Erupts At Carpet Manufacturing Unit In Boisar; Five Workers Injured
Palghar News: Fire Erupts At Carpet Manufacturing Unit In Boisar; Five Workers Injured
'Very Well Deserved...': Jaipur Pink Panthers Owner Abhishek Bachchan Hails Dabang Delhi's PKL Triumph Over Puneri Paltan
'Very Well Deserved...': Jaipur Pink Panthers Owner Abhishek Bachchan Hails Dabang Delhi's PKL Triumph Over Puneri Paltan
Powai Hostage Case: Education Minister Dada Bhuse Seeks Report On Rohit Arya’s Past Projects
Powai Hostage Case: Education Minister Dada Bhuse Seeks Report On Rohit Arya’s Past Projects
Mumbai News: Excavation Work Speeds Up For Goregaon–Mulund Link Road’s 5.3-km Triple-Lane Twin Tunnel At Film City; Completion Target December 2028
Mumbai News: Excavation Work Speeds Up For Goregaon–Mulund Link Road’s 5.3-km Triple-Lane Twin Tunnel At Film City; Completion Target December 2028
Read Also
Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Releases Poll Manifesto, Promises 1 Crore Jobs For Youth, Financial...
article-image

Addressing the "nachaniya" (dancer) insult from earlier, Khesari Lal Yadav responded with measured composure. While avoiding direct reference to Tej Pratap, he referenced comparable comments previously made by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, who had also used the same term to describe him.

Speaking to media, he said, "Words mean nothing to those who haven't earned their place through effort. But to those who've fought their way up, every word carries weight. If someone labels me 'nachaniya,' I can accept it, he's my senior. However, demeaning others purely for electoral advantage crosses a line." He called on political leaders to exercise verbal restraint, emphasising that those in public life bear responsibility for modeling appropriate conduct for younger generations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav's 'Nachne Wala' Jibe At Khesari Lal Yadav's '2 Crore...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav's 'Nachne Wala' Jibe At Khesari Lal Yadav's '2 Crore...

VIDEO: DMK, Allies Slam PM Modi Over Remarks Against Tamils And Biharis, Accuse Him Of Spreading...

VIDEO: DMK, Allies Slam PM Modi Over Remarks Against Tamils And Biharis, Accuse Him Of Spreading...

Battle For Bihar: How Will New Players Impact Traditional Alliances? | FPJ Exclusive

Battle For Bihar: How Will New Players Impact Traditional Alliances? | FPJ Exclusive

Rajasthan News: NIA, ATS Detain Five Suspects Including Three Clerics In Raids Over Suspected Terror...

Rajasthan News: NIA, ATS Detain Five Suspects Including Three Clerics In Raids Over Suspected Terror...

Andhra Shocker: Woman Pressurised To Sleep With Husband's Brother, Locked In Room For 10 Days

Andhra Shocker: Woman Pressurised To Sleep With Husband's Brother, Locked In Room For 10 Days