'Terror & Trade Can’t Go Together, But Cricket Can?': AAP MP Sanjay Singh Slams PM Modi Over India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match - VIDEO

Sanjay Singh |

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that "terror and trade cannot go together" questioning, "how are blood and games going together?" referring to the India-Pakistan cricket match.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking with ANI, Sanjay Singh said, "The Government of India said that the terrorists from Pakistan carried out the (Pahalgam) incident. Then Operation SIndoor happened. Our soldiers and the public lost their lives... The Pakistan that you are fighting with, you yourself said that the Operation Sindoor is not over yet...It is PM Modi's statement that terror and trade cannot go together. Then how are blood and games going together?" Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the Indian cricket team is adhering to the rules while justifying India's scheduled cricket match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

Speaking to ANI, Maurya said that the match is going ahead due to certain complusions related to participation in international competitions while admitting that no Indian wants this fixture to happen.

"But when international matches are held and we want to continue as part of international tournaments, we have to be a part of it under compulsion. The country does not want to play against Pakistan very happily," Maurya said.

The high-voltage contest will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in India's second Group A fixture. Both teams are heading into the contest on the back of convincing wins in their respective openers.

Meanwhile, women workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday staged a protest in Mumbai with 'sindoor', opposing India's participation in the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, scheduled for today.

Ahead of the clash, there had been a widespread demand from the opposition to boycott the match. However, the Centre had issued no objection from the Indian team to playing against Pakistan in any multi-nation tournament.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)