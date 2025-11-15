 'Baseless And Mischievous': Jammu & Kashmir Police Denies Involvement Of Jaish-e-Mohammed Terror Group's Proxy In Nowgam 'Accidental' Blast
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday called reports of the involvement of of a proxy of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) in the Nowgam blast. "The claim of PAFF or any other Pakistani terrorist group is patently false , baseless and mischievous !" the police said.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
Srinagar Blast: 9 Killed, 27 Injured As Explosives Seized In Faridabad Go Off At J&K Police Station, Which Cracked Jaish-e-Mohammed Posters Case | X

Srinagar: Hours after nine people were killed in an explosion at Nowgam police station in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police denied reports of involvement of a proxy of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF). The J&K Police called the claims "baseless and mischievous".

"The claim of PAFF or any other Pakistani terrorist group is patently false , baseless and mischievous !" the police said.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat, stressed that any speculation about the incident was unnecessary, as preliminary findings pointed to an inadvertent blast during a mandated forensic procedure.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) called the incident an "accident". "Yesterday, at around 11:20 pm, an unfortunate accidental explosion took place inside the Nowgam Police Station. During the investigation of a terror module, a huge cache of explosive substances and chemicals had been recovered and kept securely in an open area of the police station. As part of the standard procedure, these materials were being processed and forwarded for forensic examination. Due to their unstable and sensitive nature, they were being handled with utmost care," Prashant Lokhande, Joint Secretary (J&K Division), MHA, said.

'Dharamji Ke Yaha Se Hate Ke Nahi?': Rohit Shetty Questions Paparazzi On The Sets Of Bigg Boss 19 - Watch Video
'Dharamji Ke Yaha Se Hate Ke Nahi?': Rohit Shetty Questions Paparazzi On The Sets Of Bigg Boss 19 - Watch Video
West Bengal Misses Deadline Again As 22 Lakh Enumeration Forms Still Undistributed In Ongoing Special Revision Drive
West Bengal Misses Deadline Again As 22 Lakh Enumeration Forms Still Undistributed In Ongoing Special Revision Drive
Mumbai–Nagpur Gas Pipeline Completes Testing, CNG Supply Days Away
Mumbai–Nagpur Gas Pipeline Completes Testing, CNG Supply Days Away

"However, during the process, an accidental explosion occurred. In this incident, nine people lost their lives, while 27 police personnel, two revenue officials, and three civilians sustained injuries. The injured were immediately rushed for medical care. The police station building suffered severe damage, along with some surrounding structures. The cause of the accident is being investigated, and any other speculation is unnecessary," Lokhande added.

The explosion was so powerful that it flattened the police station building. Meanwhile, several cars were also damaged in the explosion.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered a probe into the accidental blast, "I have ordered a probe to ascertain the cause of the accidental explosion," Sinha said in an X post.

The L-G expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the incident.

"Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to extremely tragic accidental blast at Nowgam police station in Srinagar. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

Sinha said the government stands in solidarity with the families, friends and loved ones of the departed.

All possible assistance is being provided to those affected, he added.

