 Uttar Pradesh Hit-And-Run: Car Collides Head-On With Scooter In Jhansi, Riders Flung In Air; Dramatic Video Surfaces Online
Uttar Pradesh Hit-And-Run: Car Collides Head-On With Scooter In Jhansi, Riders Flung In Air; Dramatic Video Surfaces Online

A shocking incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi , where a car rammed into a scooter. The incident took place on November 13. A viral video shows that the car was overtaking a two-wheeler when it collided with the scooter. The rider and pillion of the scooter were flung into the air after the collision.

Updated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
article-image
Car Collides Head-On With Scooter In Jhansi (Screengrab)

Jhansi: A shocking hit-and-run incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi , where a speeding car rammed into a scooter. The head-on collision, which took place on November 13, was recorded on CCTV installed in the area. A dramatic video of the incident also surfaced online.

In the viral video clip, it can be seen that the car was overtaking a two-wheeler when it collided with the scooter. The impact of the collision was so powerful that the riders were flung into the air. The accident took place at around 3:40 pm.

Video Of The Incident:

The viral video shows that the car suddenly changed the lane and collided with the scooter. Notably, two men on the scooter were wearing helmets. The driver of the car did not stop to enquire about the injured and fled from the spot. After the accident, locals gathered at the spot and helped the victims.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Locals are demanding action against the driver of the car.

However, the police have not issued any statement over the incident.

Bengaluru Accident:

Earlier this week, Bengaluru Police arrested a 23-year-old software engineer for allegedly ramming his car into a two-wheeler, injuring a couple and their minor son.

The hit-and-run incident, captured on CCTV camera, reportedly took place near the Ramaiah Hospital bus stand on BEL Road on October 26. The footage of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the driver deliberately ramming his car into the scooter before fleeing the scene.

