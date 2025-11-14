Worli BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Bombay HC Flags Risk Of Evidence Tampering, Defers Bail Plea Of Accused Mihir Shah

Mihir Shah, the accused in hit-and-run case | File Photo

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday questioned the possibility of evidence tampering and influencing of witnesses while hearing the bail plea of Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli hit-and-run case. Shah is the son of former Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Rajesh Shah.

Court Observes Risk of Witness Influence

After going through the case papers, Justice Neela Gokhale observed, “Conclusion is he is prone to tampering with witnesses. (He) tried to save himself, tried to mix up evidence.”

The court said the bail plea can be considered after the trial court records statements of important witnesses, including complainant Pradeep Nakhwa, husband of the deceased. The matter has been kept for hearing on November 17.

Accident Details and Allegations

On July 7, Shah allegedly rammed his BMW into a two-wheeler in Worli, killing 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa and injuring her husband, Pradeep. Kaveri was dragged for over 1.5km before the car was stopped and her body removed from beneath it.

Shah fled the scene and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time, according to police. He even switched places with his driver, showing as if the driver was driving the car. He was arrested two days later.

Defence Claims Panic, Not Malice

Senior advocate Ashok Mundargi, appearing for Shah, argued that there was no motive behind the accident. “He panicked. He ran away not because the accident took place, but to run away from police as, maybe, he was drunk,” he said.

HC Says Trial Court Must First Record Key Statements

Justice Gokhale, however, noted, “At this stage, an accident has taken place. Let statements be recorded (by the trial court) in the next three months.” The court further observed, “Otherwise, this is a regular bail plea. No need for custody but for the conduct of the applicant after the accident.”

Defence Suggests Restrictions if Bail Granted

Mundargi submitted that Shah has been in custody for over 15 months and suggested he could be directed not to stay in Mumbai if released. To emphasise that Shah will not flee, Mundargi said that his father is present in Mumbai.

Court Focuses on Witness Safety, Not Flight Risk

The court remarked, “He (father) is not guilty,” and clarified that the question was not about Shah absconding but about “whether he will try to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses”.

Also Watch:

Prosecution Seeks Trial Commencement

Public prosecutor Mankunwar Deshmukh informed the court that not all 30 witnesses would be examined and sought that the trial be allowed to commence.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/