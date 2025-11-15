Jharkhand Celebrates Birsa Munda’s 150th Birth Anniversary And State Foundation Day In Ulihatu

Ulihatu, November 15: A grand programme was organised at the Birsa Munda Complex in Ulihatu, Khunti, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda along with Jharkhand’s State Foundation Day. The event saw the presence of Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, who offered floral tributes before the ceremony began.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Hemant Soren described Jharkhand as the “land of brave heroes,” recalling the sacrifices of numerous martyrs who played a pivotal role in the formation of the state. He said it is the collective responsibility of every resident to build the Jharkhand envisioned by those who fought for it. Remembering Dishom Guru Baba Shibu Soren, the Chief Minister said his absence is deeply felt and compared it to the silence that grips a household when an elder family member passes away.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to the all-round development of tribal and indigenous communities, Soren said that his administration has been working at the grassroots to understand the struggles of all sections of society. He highlighted that the government has launched several ambitious schemes prioritising tribal welfare and noted that 50% of the state’s expenditure is directed towards women, girls, villages, the poor, and farmers. He added that the government functions not just from Ranchi but from the ground level, ensuring development schemes reach every doorstep.

Calling Jharkhand a 25-year-old “youthful state,” the Chief Minister said that the youth will play a major role in taking Jharkhand to the forefront of India’s leading states.

Soren also underlined the government’s efforts toward women’s empowerment, stating that earlier people had to rely on moneylenders for healthcare and education, but the administration is determined to change such conditions. Significant progress is being made in education and health, he said, adding that upcoming initiatives will focus on sports, tourism, employment, and strengthening basic infrastructure. The government aims to bring prosperity to every household and ensure that all citizens contribute to the state's development.

The event was attended by MLAs Vikas Singh Munda, Ramsurya Munda, and Sudeep Gudiya, Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar, Birsa Munda’s descendant Sukhram Munda, senior district officials, and a large number of villagers.