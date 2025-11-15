 NIA Files Chargesheet Against Pakistan-Linked Kingpin Using Drones To Smuggle Arms, Drugs Into India
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNIA Files Chargesheet Against Pakistan-Linked Kingpin Using Drones To Smuggle Arms, Drugs Into India

NIA Files Chargesheet Against Pakistan-Linked Kingpin Using Drones To Smuggle Arms, Drugs Into India

According to the NIA, Pachar, a native of Sri Ganganagar, allegedly operated a widespread network across northern states including Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
NIA |

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Vishal Pachar, an allegedly Pakistan-linked arms and drug smuggler. The chargesheet, submitted in the special NIA court in Jaipur on Friday, reveals that weapons and drugs were smuggled into India from Pakistan using drones.

Mastermind Booked Under UAPA, Arms Act, NDPS Act

The chargesheet names mastermind Vishal Pachar under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act, the NDPS Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The agency had taken over this organised crime case from the state police.

Network Spread Across Northern States

FPJ Shorts
President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute To Birsa Munda On 150th Birth Anniversary At Parliament House
President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute To Birsa Munda On 150th Birth Anniversary At Parliament House
IPL 2026 Auction: Full List Of Trades, Retentions, Releases And Auction Purse Remaining
IPL 2026 Auction: Full List Of Trades, Retentions, Releases And Auction Purse Remaining
NLSAT 2026 Registration Begins: NLSIU Opens Applications For LLB, BA, Master’s & PhD Courses; Here's How To Apply
NLSAT 2026 Registration Begins: NLSIU Opens Applications For LLB, BA, Master’s & PhD Courses; Here's How To Apply
Palghar Crime News: Nalasopara Police Seize MD Worth ₹1.14 Lakh, Arrest Two In High-Speed Chase
Palghar Crime News: Nalasopara Police Seize MD Worth ₹1.14 Lakh, Arrest Two In High-Speed Chase

According to the NIA, Pachar, a native of Sri Ganganagar, allegedly operated a widespread network across northern states including Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. The illegal trafficking network involved the procurement, transportation, and distribution of prohibited weapons, ammunition, and narcotics.

Pakistan-Based Associates Aided Smuggling

The investigation found that Pachar’s associates in Pakistan assisted in supplying weapons, ammunition, and heroin. Using high-powered drones, consignments were dropped near border areas, after which gang members retrieved them for distribution across India. Gang members also procured illegal foreign weapons to arm themselves against local police and enforcement agencies.

Read Also
Red Fort Blast Probe Reveals White-Collar Radicalisation Risks, Calls For Transparency In NIA...
article-image

Encrypted Channels, Couriers Used for Movement of Consignments

The NIA revealed that encrypted communication channels and cross-border couriers were used to smuggle weapons and drugs into India through multiple states. The investigation also uncovered a nexus between illegal arms suppliers and drug traffickers, who allegedly targeted young people using psychotropic substances to turn them into addicts, with the intention of exploiting them and spreading dissent against the government system.

Probe Continues to Identify Wider Network

“The investigation is ongoing to unravel the larger network involved in the smuggling and identify other accused and suspects in the case,” the agency said in its official release.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute To Birsa Munda On 150th Birth Anniversary At Parliament House

President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute To Birsa Munda On 150th Birth Anniversary At Parliament House

UP Govt Seeks Withdrawal Of Charges Against Accused In 2015 Dadri Lynching Case

UP Govt Seeks Withdrawal Of Charges Against Accused In 2015 Dadri Lynching Case

NIA Files Chargesheet Against Pakistan-Linked Kingpin Using Drones To Smuggle Arms, Drugs Into India

NIA Files Chargesheet Against Pakistan-Linked Kingpin Using Drones To Smuggle Arms, Drugs Into India

VIDEO: PM Modi Begins Gujarat Visit, Reviews Bullet Train Progress And Launches Major Tribal...

VIDEO: PM Modi Begins Gujarat Visit, Reviews Bullet Train Progress And Launches Major Tribal...

'Aadhaar Not Used For Adding Or Deleting Voters': ECI To Supreme Court

'Aadhaar Not Used For Adding Or Deleting Voters': ECI To Supreme Court