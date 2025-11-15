NIA Files Chargesheet Against Pakistan-Linked Kingpin Using Drones To Smuggle Arms, Drugs Into India

NIA |

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Vishal Pachar, an allegedly Pakistan-linked arms and drug smuggler. The chargesheet, submitted in the special NIA court in Jaipur on Friday, reveals that weapons and drugs were smuggled into India from Pakistan using drones.

Mastermind Booked Under UAPA, Arms Act, NDPS Act

The chargesheet names mastermind Vishal Pachar under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act, the NDPS Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The agency had taken over this organised crime case from the state police.

Network Spread Across Northern States

According to the NIA, Pachar, a native of Sri Ganganagar, allegedly operated a widespread network across northern states including Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab. The illegal trafficking network involved the procurement, transportation, and distribution of prohibited weapons, ammunition, and narcotics.

Pakistan-Based Associates Aided Smuggling

The investigation found that Pachar’s associates in Pakistan assisted in supplying weapons, ammunition, and heroin. Using high-powered drones, consignments were dropped near border areas, after which gang members retrieved them for distribution across India. Gang members also procured illegal foreign weapons to arm themselves against local police and enforcement agencies.

Encrypted Channels, Couriers Used for Movement of Consignments

The NIA revealed that encrypted communication channels and cross-border couriers were used to smuggle weapons and drugs into India through multiple states. The investigation also uncovered a nexus between illegal arms suppliers and drug traffickers, who allegedly targeted young people using psychotropic substances to turn them into addicts, with the intention of exploiting them and spreading dissent against the government system.

Probe Continues to Identify Wider Network

“The investigation is ongoing to unravel the larger network involved in the smuggling and identify other accused and suspects in the case,” the agency said in its official release.