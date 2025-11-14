 Red Fort Blast Probe Reveals White-Collar Radicalisation Risks, Calls For Transparency In NIA Briefings
e-Paper Get App
HomeAnalysisRed Fort Blast Probe Reveals White-Collar Radicalisation Risks, Calls For Transparency In NIA Briefings

Red Fort Blast Probe Reveals White-Collar Radicalisation Risks, Calls For Transparency In NIA Briefings

There has been considerable headway in the investigation into the “terrorist incident” that rocked the Red Fort area of Delhi three days ago. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reportedly identified the driver of the i20 car which exploded, killing 13 people and injuring about 30.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 06:48 AM IST
article-image
Red Fort Blast Probe Reveals White-Collar Radicalisation Risks, Calls For Transparency In NIA Briefings | File Photo

There has been considerable headway in the investigation into the “terrorist incident” that rocked the Red Fort area of Delhi three days ago. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reportedly identified the driver of the i20 car which exploded, killing 13 people and injuring about 30.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet issued a resolution describing it as “a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces”. The reaction mirrors the remarks made earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke of a “conspiracy” and assured that “the conspirators will not be spared” and that “all those responsible will be brought to justice”.

It was a nuanced statement—carefully avoiding premature labels while refraining from terming it a case of cross-border terrorism. This cautious tone is welcome at a time when the public mood is volatile and the temptation to jump to conclusions is strong.

Yet, what has emerged from the ongoing probe is deeply disturbing. Reports suggest that a white-collar module may have been involved. The alleged role of three medical doctors—professionals trained to save lives—adds an unsettling moral dimension to the tragedy.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: Allahabad High Court Raps Govt Over Delays In Viscera Reports, Calls Lapse ‘Disturbing’
Uttar Pradesh News: Allahabad High Court Raps Govt Over Delays In Viscera Reports, Calls Lapse ‘Disturbing’
Uttar Pradesh News: 'Marks Don’t Matter, Patriotism Does,' Says Governor Anandiben Patel At Bareilly University Convocation
Uttar Pradesh News: 'Marks Don’t Matter, Patriotism Does,' Says Governor Anandiben Patel At Bareilly University Convocation
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Protection To Dr Lekha Pathak, Says Pension Dispute With Former Dy CM Ramrao Adik’s Family Is Civil, Not Criminal
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Protection To Dr Lekha Pathak, Says Pension Dispute With Former Dy CM Ramrao Adik’s Family Is Civil, Not Criminal
Worli BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Bombay HC Flags Risk Of Evidence Tampering, Defers Bail Plea Of Accused Mihir Shah
Worli BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Bombay HC Flags Risk Of Evidence Tampering, Defers Bail Plea Of Accused Mihir Shah

Equally worrying are the recoveries of large quantities of explosive material from Faridabad and other locations, though investigators have yet to establish any direct connection to the Red Fort blast. If this linkage is eventually proved, it would point to a far wider conspiracy involving sophisticated planning and logistical support that could not have been executed by amateurs alone.

The presence of educated professionals in such networks is a warning sign that radicalisation is cutting across class and occupational lines. Unfortunately, this vacuum of verified information has been filled by rumours and conjecture.

Social media platforms are awash with unverified claims, speculative videos, and insinuations about the educational institutions with which some suspects were associated. Such reckless reporting not only undermines the integrity of the investigation but also risks stoking communal tensions—the very goal terrorists seek to achieve.

Given the sensitivity of the case, the government must strike a balance between confidentiality and transparency. Periodic, fact-based briefings from the NIA would help counter misinformation. It would also ensure that the media are not left to depend on hearsay or anonymous leaks. There is precedent for this approach.

When former PM Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated at Sriperumbudur, the special investigation team regularly briefed the media without compromising its work. A similar model of communication is needed today. The nation expects every person involved in this heinous act to be brought to justice swiftly and fairly.

At the same time, no law-abiding citizen should feel targeted or anxious. India’s response to terror must be guided not by emotion or prejudice but by evidence, fairness, and the rule of law—that alone will ensure both justice and unity in the face of adversity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nithari Killings: Supreme Court Acquittal Of Surendra Koli Exposes Deep Fault Lines In India’s...

Nithari Killings: Supreme Court Acquittal Of Surendra Koli Exposes Deep Fault Lines In India’s...

Why India’s 2025 Women’s World Cup Triumph Isn’t Comparable To 1983 Miracle

Why India’s 2025 Women’s World Cup Triumph Isn’t Comparable To 1983 Miracle

Red Fort Blast Probe Reveals White-Collar Radicalisation Risks, Calls For Transparency In NIA...

Red Fort Blast Probe Reveals White-Collar Radicalisation Risks, Calls For Transparency In NIA...

Modern Education Can’t Counter Fanatic Conditioning: Why Ethical Dharma Is Key To Preventing...

Modern Education Can’t Counter Fanatic Conditioning: Why Ethical Dharma Is Key To Preventing...

India’s Gold Import Surge Raises Tough Questions On CEPA And Bullion Transparency

India’s Gold Import Surge Raises Tough Questions On CEPA And Bullion Transparency