UP Govt Seeks Withdrawal Of Charges Against Accused In 2015 Dadri Lynching Case

The Uttar Pradesh government has sought the withdrawal of all criminal charges, including murder, against the ten men accused of lynching Mohammad Akhlaq in Bisahda village near Dadri in 2015. The application for withdrawal was filed in the Upper Sessions Court in Gautam Buddha Nagar in October 2025, following directions issued by the state government in August and subsequent written approval from the Governor.

Accused Facing Serious IPC Charges

The accused are being prosecuted under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult, and criminal intimidation. Among them is Vishal Rana, son of a local BJP leader. The trial has been ongoing for nearly a decade.

Withdrawal Cited Under Section 321 CrPC

Government documents submitted with the plea refer to Section 321 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which allows a public prosecutor to withdraw from prosecution after obtaining approval from the state government, provided such withdrawal serves the public interest and the ends of justice.

The state has argued that continuing the case is unlikely to result in a successful conviction and that withdrawal would promote public peace, social harmony, and administrative efficiency. However, the withdrawal can take effect only after the court independently examines the request and grants its consent.

Supreme Court Safeguards Govern Withdrawal Requests

Legal experts note that the Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasised strict safeguards governing the use of Section 321. Courts must ensure that withdrawal is not influenced by extraneous or political considerations and that the public prosecutor has exercised independent judgment. Judges are required to assess the gravity of the alleged offence, its impact on the victim’s family, and the wider public interest before allowing the case to be withdrawn. Judicial scrutiny is considered essential to prevent misuse of the provision and to maintain public trust in the justice system.

Plea Pending; Next Hearing Not Yet Scheduled

The withdrawal plea remains pending before the sessions court, and no date has been announced for the next hearing.

The 2015 Lynching

Mob Violence That Sparked National Outrage

Mohammad Akhlaq, a resident of Bisahda village near Dadri, was lynched on September 28, 2015, by a mob that accused him of slaughtering a calf and storing beef in his home. The attack occurred around 10.30 pm, when villagers stormed into Akhlaq’s house, dragged him and his son Danish outside, and assaulted them with sticks, bricks, and knives.

Akhlaq died on the spot, while Danish sustained grievous injuries.

Police arrived about an hour later and arrested multiple villagers. The incident triggered nationwide outrage, debates on cow vigilantism, and widespread condemnation from political leaders. The then Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav, offered financial compensation and security to the family. The case became a defining moment in national conversations on mob violence and communal polarisation.

No Official Statement Yet from State Govt

Following the filing of the withdrawal application, the Uttar Pradesh government has not issued any official public statement. Neither the state’s spokesperson nor senior Home Department officials have commented on the move. Past statements from the administration on related matters have typically highlighted the need for law and order and social harmony, but no specific explanation has been offered for this decision.

Case Back in National Spotlight

The move has once again placed the Dadri lynching case under national scrutiny, with the final decision resting on the court’s evaluation of whether the withdrawal meets the legal and constitutional standards laid down by the Supreme Court.