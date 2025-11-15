President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute To Birsa Munda On 150th Birth Anniversary At Parliament House

President Droupadi Murmu offers floral tributes to Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas at Prerna Sthal | X - @rashtrapatibhvn

New Delhi [India], November 15: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday paid homage to the revered freedom fighter Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda at the Prerna Sthal in the Parliament House complex in New Delhi on the occasion of "Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas", marking his 150th birth anniversary.

Floral Tribute at Prerna Sthal

President Murmu offered a floral tribute, placing flower petals at the idol of Birsa Munda at Prerna Sthal, commemorating the tribal leader's struggle and legacy.

President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Dharati Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Parliament House, New Delhi on his 150th birth anniversary. Since 2021, his birth anniversay is celebrated nationwide as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. pic.twitter.com/apcgFz5fz8 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 15, 2025

Dignitaries Attend the Ceremony

Several dignitaries were present on the occasion, including Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Bansuri Swaraj, among others. The political leaders collectively paid their respects by offering floral tributes to the freedom fighter.

National-Level Celebration in Gujarat

Meanwhile, the Central Government will mark the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda with a national-level celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in Gujarat's Narmada district, to be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Development Projects to Be Unveiled

The event will be held at Dediapada, where the Prime Minister, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will unveil development projects worth over Rs 9,700 crore of the Central and State Governments.

Breakdown of Projects

To accelerate Gujarat's development, the Central Government will present development projects worth Rs 7667 crore, and the State Government will present development projects worth Rs 2,112 crore to the state. In the evening, a special play on the life of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda will be staged at Ekta Nagar.

Additional Projects Across States

Additionally, a Centre of Competence at Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh and an Administrative/Training Building for the Tribal Research Institute at Imphal, Manipur.

Janjatiya Gaurav Rath Yatra

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the State Government organised Jan Jatiya Gaurav Rath Yatra across 14 tribal districts of Gujarat. The Yatra follows two routes: Umargam to Ekta Nagar and Ambaji to Ekta Nagar, and concluded on November 13, 2025, at Ekta Nagar.

Also Watch:

Read Also Birsa Munda Jayanti 2025: Honouring Tribal Freedom Fighter On His 150th Birth Anniversary

Colloquy and Cultural Exhibitions

As part of Jan Jatiya Gaurav Varsh 2025 celebrations, organisers held a national-level one-day Colloquy on the life of Birsa Munda at Ekta Nagar on November 1, 2025. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a pavilion showcasing the life and legacy of Birsa Munda, along with 10 stalls promoting and selling traditional tribal handicrafts and culinary delicacies.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)