 'Operation Sindoor Brought Nothing But Loss Of Lives For India’: Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah's Shocker - VIDEO
Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah | PTI

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Saturday claimed that ‘Operation Sindoor’, India’s precision strikes at terror infrastructures in Pakistan in retaliation to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, did not yield any positive outcome and only resulted in loss of lives for the Indian side.

Quoting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said, I hope both nations improve their relations. That is the only way. I want to repeat what Vajpayee Ji said, friends can be changed, but neighbours cannot."

Abdullah's comments came after an explosion at a police station in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam claimed at least nine lives and left 29 others injured. The blast took place while a police team, accompanied by a magistrate and forensic experts, was examining explosive materials linked to the Red Fort blast investigation.

These explosives had been recovered as part of the probe into the Faridabad terror module in connection with the Delhi attack.

A late-night accidental explosion at Nowgam police station in Srinagar killed nine people and left 27 injured, marking one of the deadliest internal mishaps in recent years. The blast occurred during the handling of explosive material seized from a major ‘white-collar’ terror module under investigation.

