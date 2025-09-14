PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Siding With Pakistan During Operation Sindoor - VIDEO

PM Modi | ANI

Guwahatit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of siding with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. He warned people to be cautious of Congress’s support for terrorists. Modi criticised Congress for prioritising vote bank politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Assam’s Darrang on Sunday, September 14, launched scathing attacks on the Congress party, accusing it of siding with Pakistan and undermining India’s armed forces during Operation Sindoor.

Modi alleged that Congress had “associated with ideologies against India” and prioritized political gains over national interests. “When the Congress was in power, terrorism bled the country. Even as terrorist leaders were eliminated across Pakistan, Congress stood with the Pakistani Army instead of the Indian Army,” the Prime Minister asserted.

Sharpening his offensive, Modi accused the opposition party of amplifying Pakistan’s propaganda. “Instead of supporting our army, Congress promotes the agenda of those who shelter terrorists. The lies of Pakistan become the agenda of Congress. That is why people must remain cautious of them,” he said.

He further charged Congress with placing “vote bank politics” above India’s security and sovereignty, claiming the party’s policies favor infiltrators and anti-national forces.

The Prime Minister also invoked Assam’s cultural pride, slamming Congress for “insulting” legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika. “Call me names if you wish. I am a devotee of Lord Shiva and can absorb all poison. But when Bhupen Da is insulted, I cannot remain silent. Was giving him the Bharat Ratna right or wrong?” Modi asked, receiving thunderous applause from the audience.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday who came to Mangaldoi laid the foundation stones for a series of major health and infrastructure projects worth around ₹6,500 crore in Assam’s Darrang district, underscoring the central government’s focus on the region’s rapid development and strategic significance. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and other dignitaries were present at the event.

Among the key initiatives, the Prime Minister inaugurated the construction of Darrang Medical College and Hospital, along with a B.Sc. Nursing College and GNM School, with a combined investment of ₹570 crore. These projects are expected to expand healthcare access and medical education opportunities for the state’s youth. Modi highlighted that the number of medical colleges in Assam will increase from six to 24 with the completion of Darrang Medical College. He also announced that the government aims to create one lakh new medical seats nationwide over the next four to five years.

Addressing the public, PM Modi said, “Yesterday was my first visit to Assam after Operation Sindoor, which was a huge success with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya. Today, I am experiencing a different kind of spiritual joy by coming to this land, and it is special as Janmashtami is being celebrated here.” He also referenced Chakradhari Mohan and Shri Krishna, linking the Sudarshan Chakra to India’s future security vision.

The Prime Minister lauded Assam’s economic progress, stating, “India is currently the fastest-growing country in the world, and Assam stands out as one of its fastest-growing states. Once struggling to keep pace with development, Assam has transformed significantly and is now making remarkable progress, boasting a growth rate of 13%. This impressive achievement is a testament to the resilience and dedication of its people and the contributions of the BJP’s double-engine government. This is the reason why Himanta Biswa Sarma ji and his team are getting huge support from the people of Assam.”

On the infrastructure front, Modi laid the foundation for the 2.9 km Narengi-Kuruwa Bridge over the Brahmaputra (₹1,200 crore), which is expected to reduce travel time between Guwahati and Darrang and promote regional economic activity. He also inaugurated the 118.5 km Guwahati Ring Road Project (₹4,530 crore), connecting Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam with Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya, creating Assam’s first seamless multi-modal connectivity network linking highways, railways, an airport, and an inland water terminal.

The Prime Minister praised Assam’s cultural heritage and economic contributions, highlighting the state’s transformation into a hub for healthcare, connectivity, and youth employment. He urged citizens to support local products, emphasizing the “Made in India” campaign, particularly during festive seasons.

Taking a sharp dig at Congress, Modi criticized the party for allegedly mocking his decision to honour Bhupen Hazarika with the Bharat Ratna. He asked, “Mujhe kitne hi gaaliya de, main bhagwan Shiv ka bhakt hoon… but when someone else is insulted, I cannot tolerate that. Is my decision to honour Bhupen Da with Bharat Ratna right or wrong? Was the Congress’ insult right or wrong?”

Modi also spoke on national security and border management, recalling Operation Sindoor as evidence of India’s proactive counter-terrorism efforts. He claimed that the opposition¹ historically sided with anti-national elements and promoted infiltration, while the current government under Chief Minister Sarma has reclaimed lands previously occupied by infiltrators. Highlighting the Gorukhuti Agricultural Project, he noted that recovered lands are now being cultivated by local youth as “Krishi Sainiks” growing crops like mustard, maize, sesame, and pumpkin. He announced the launch of a nationwide Demography Mission to safeguard the nation’s borders and resources.