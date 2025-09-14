 Delhi BMW Accident: Finance Ministry Staffer Dead, Wife Injured Near Dhaula Kuan Metro Pillar 67; VIDEO
ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 11:55 PM IST
The crashed BMW | X/ @ANI

 A fatal accident on Ring Road near Dhaula Kuan left one person dead and another injured after a BMW car hit a motorcycle on Sunday, as per the police.

As per the Delhi police, the deceased, who worked in the Ministry of Finance and lived in Hari Nagar, was riding with his wife on the motorcycle when the collision happened. Further, the bike-borne couple hit a bus on their left.

According to the police, eyewitnesses stated that a lady was driving the BMW car at the time it collided with the motorcycle. After the accident, the woman and her husband took a taxi and rushed the injured to a hospital.
Later, the hospital informed the police that one person had died and another was injured.

Police Seizes Vehicles

The police have seized both vehicles, and the crime team has examined the accident site. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to investigate.

"A BMW car was found overturned on the road, and a motorcycle was found near the Metro pillar number 67, Dhaula Kuan. Eyewitnesses said a woman was driving the car, which hit the motorcycle. After this, she and her husband took a taxi and took the injured to the hospital. A call was received from the Hospital, regarding one patient dead and another sustained injuries. The vehicles have been seized, and the crime team has examined the spot. The FSL team also called at the spot. The alleged and her husband had also got injuries and are admitted to the Hospital. Legal action is being taken," as per the statement from Delhi Police.

Further information on the incident is still awaited

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

