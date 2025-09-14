 CBI Busts Two Illegal Call Centres In Nashik; UK Nationals Duped Through Fake Insurance Scams
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCBI Busts Two Illegal Call Centres In Nashik; UK Nationals Duped Through Fake Insurance Scams

CBI Busts Two Illegal Call Centres In Nashik; UK Nationals Duped Through Fake Insurance Scams

The accused persons used VoIP, spoofed numbers and fake documents to dupe victims into sharing credit/debit card details and making payments for non-existent insurance policies, officials said on Sunday.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | FPJ

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted two illegal call centre rackets, being run by certain persons in Nashik. The central agency's probe revealed that accused persons used to cheat United Kingdom nationals by impersonating insurance agents/government authorities. The accused persons used VoIP, spoofed numbers and fake documents to dupe victims into sharing credit/debit card details and making payments for non-existent insurance policies, officials said on Sunday. Two persons allegedly connected with the racket have been arrested, CBI officials said.

Those arrested have been identified as Shyam Kamankar and Ganesh.

How the Scam Worked

According to the agency sources, CBI had registered the case on 11.09.2025 against four private persons and unknown public servants, and others, on the allegations that the accused persons operated two illegal call centres in Nashik under the name M/s Swagan Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd to cheat UK nationals by impersonating insurance agents/government authorities.

FPJ Shorts
Dedicate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Birthday On September 17 To Animal Welfare: Jain Group
Dedicate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Birthday On September 17 To Animal Welfare: Jain Group
India-Nepal Border Normalized, Cross-Border Movement Resumes
India-Nepal Border Normalized, Cross-Border Movement Resumes
IndiGo Passenger Claim He Was Abused By Female Staff At Bengaluru Airport After Being Late For Boarding; WATCH
IndiGo Passenger Claim He Was Abused By Female Staff At Bengaluru Airport After Being Late For Boarding; WATCH
India Vs Pakistan: 'Main Zinda Hoon...'; Poonam Pandey Cheering For Indian Cricket Team On Streets Of Mumbai - Watch
India Vs Pakistan: 'Main Zinda Hoon...'; Poonam Pandey Cheering For Indian Cricket Team On Streets Of Mumbai - Watch

Search Operations in Nashik and Kalyan

"Around 60 people were employed at these centres, which used VoIP, spoofed numbers and fake documents to dupe victims into sharing credit/debit card details and making payments for non-existent insurance policies. Searches were conducted by the CBI officials cat various places in Nashik and Kalyan in Thane, which led to the recovery of incriminating digital evidence, including victim data, fake insurance policy scripts, eight mobile phones, eight computer systems/servers, and unexplained cash of Rs 5 lakhs," said a CBI official.

Read Also
CBI Arrests Two Cyber Fraudsters In Nashik For Duping British Nationals Through Fake Insurance...
article-image

"The proceeds of crime were allegedly routed through PayPal and banking channels, with accounts managed by the accused persons. Two accused were arrested on Saturday and after due legal formalities they were produced before the Special CBI Court in Thane. They have been remanded to CBI custody till Monday (September 15)," the official said.

Previous Igatpuri Racket

Last month, CBI had busted an illegal call centre racket, allegedly run by certain private persons in a rented premises, in a resort at Igatpuri, Nashik and had arrested five persons. The accused persons involved had allegedly committed financial fraud by impersonation and making phishing calls, deceptive calls, from the illegal call centre, posing as Amazon Support Services Call Centre and have been cheating citizens of United States, Canada and other countries, agency officials said on Sunday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Faith And Unity Shine At Sixth Jain Samuhik Rath Yatra

Mumbai News: Faith And Unity Shine At Sixth Jain Samuhik Rath Yatra

Maharashtra: 'Ulgulan Padyatra' Protest Begins From Shahapur To Mumbai Against Inclusion Of Banjaras...

Maharashtra: 'Ulgulan Padyatra' Protest Begins From Shahapur To Mumbai Against Inclusion Of Banjaras...

Maharashtra Launches ‘Maha Mock Test’, First State-Wide Exam For JEE, MHT-CET Prep; Details Here

Maharashtra Launches ‘Maha Mock Test’, First State-Wide Exam For JEE, MHT-CET Prep; Details Here

CBI Busts Two Illegal Call Centres In Nashik; UK Nationals Duped Through Fake Insurance Scams

CBI Busts Two Illegal Call Centres In Nashik; UK Nationals Duped Through Fake Insurance Scams

VIDEO: Kidnapping Drama Unfolds In Pune’s Bavdhan; Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar’s Mother In...

VIDEO: Kidnapping Drama Unfolds In Pune’s Bavdhan; Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar’s Mother In...