CBI Arrests Two Cyber Fraudsters In Nashik For Duping British Nationals Through Fake Insurance Schemes

Nashik: Two cyber fraudsters were arrested by the CBI in Nashik on charges of cheating British nationals by impersonating insurance agents and government authorities, an official of the investigative agency said on Sunday.

Ganesh and Shyam Kamankar were arrested for employing 60 people in two illegal call centres under the name Swagan Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd, the official said in a statement.

Around 60 people were employed at the call centres, which used Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), spoofed numbers and fake documents to dupe victims into sharing credit/debit card details and making payments for non-existent insurance policies, the CBI said.

The federal probe agency registered the case on September 11 against four persons and unknown public servants, and others, on the allegations that the accused persons were operating two illegal call centres in Nashik.

The complaint registered said that Swagan Business Solutions was cheating British nationals by impersonating insurance agents and government authorities.

After the registration of the case, the CBI conducted searches at various places in Nashik and Kalyan (Thane), which led to the recovery of incriminating digital evidence, including victim data, fake insurance policy scripts, eight mobile phones, eight computer systems/servers, and unexplained cash of Rs 5 lakh.

The proceeds of crime were allegedly routed through PayPal and banking channels, with accounts managed by the accused persons, the CBI said.

