Haryana BJP Govt Cheating Electricity Consumers: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Chandigarh: Former two-time chief minister of Haryana and leader of the opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday alleged that the BJP government is continuously cheating electricity consumers and that now, a game of deception has begun in the name of the solar scheme.

Alleging that under the guise of the "Solar for Every Home" scheme, the government is adopting a policy of offering a subsidy with one hand, and taking it back with the other. “On one hand, the government claims to promote solar energy, while on the other hand, it is also levying expensive fixed charges on consumers who install solar systems,” he held.

“If a solar consumer's electricity generation falls even slightly short of their consumption in a given month, the government slaps them with a hefty fixed charge, resulting in a full bill. What benefit does the consumer get from installing solar panels in such a scenario,” he asked.

Hooda added that the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) have proposed a 15 to 17 % increase in electricity tariffs for the financial year 2026-27. This proposal will put an additional burden on domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers, and the public will be hit with another shock of expensive electricity.

Referring to the changes in electricity rates last year, the LoP said the BJP had already given the public a major shock by changing the tariff slabs. “By increasing electricity prices fourfold from April 2025, the government has broken the back of the common man,” he said.