'Blatant & Brazen Lies': Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Slams PM Modi's 97-Minute Address In Rajya Sabha, Calls It 'Election Rally Speech' |

Mumbai: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday, February 5, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 97-minute address in the Rajya Sabha, calling it an "election rally speech." The Congress leader added that in PM Modi's address, his self-obsession and fixation on "dialogue-baazi and demagoguery" were on full display.

Taking to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "As always, it was overflowing with abuses and assaults, distortions and dramatics, innuendos and insults - and of course his usual quota of blatant and brazen lies"

The prime minister started his reply to the discussion on the motion of thanks In his motion of thanks address in the RS, PM Modi took a sharp and direct dig at the opposition. He drew a sharp contrast between his government's people-centric approach and the Congress party's mindset.

Quoting former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi on her visit to Iran, PM Modi recalled her statement that former Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru viewed the country as having 35 crore problems, while she herself faced 71 crore problems during her tenure.

On this PM Modi said, "BJP-NDA has a different approach of looking for solutions to problems; there is a vast difference between the Congress and us," adding that, "We believe that 140 crore citizens are capable enough to tackle challenges. We trust the citizens and their capability."