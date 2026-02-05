Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: Diary Reveals Extreme Obsession With Korean Culture Dominated With Task-based Game |

Ghaziabad: The diary recovered from the Ghaziabad triple suicide case has revealed an intense and prolonged obsession with Korean culture among the three minor sisters, which investigators believe may have played a key role in the tragedy. Police are examining the possibility that a task-based online game influenced the girls’ actions.

The three sisters, Pakhi aged 12, Prachi aged 14, and Vishika aged 16, jumped to their deaths from the ninth floor of their apartment in Bharat City, a residential township in Ghaziabad, in the early hours of Wednesday. An eight-page handwritten note was later found in a pocket diary, detailing their emotional state, interests, and resentment towards parental restrictions.

In the note, the girls repeatedly described Korean culture as central to their identity. “We love Korean, love, love, love,” the diary stated, accusing their parents of trying to separate them from what they called their “life”. The note said they loved Korean actors and K-pop groups more than their family and felt misunderstood at home.

Police officials said the father had recently restricted the girls’ access to mobile phones, suspecting excessive screen time and gaming addiction. Investigators believe this may have intensified the conflict within the family.

The diary also listed a wide range of cultural influences the girls claimed to be obsessed with. These included Korean music, dance and actors, along with Thai, Chinese and Japanese songs and films. Hollywood movies, English songs, cartoons such as Doraemon and Peppa Pig, and Disney characters like Elsa and Ariel were also mentioned. The girls also listed several survival and horror-themed mobile games, including Poppy Playtime, The Baby in Yellow, Evil Game and Ice Cream Man Game.

The note made repeated references to another sister, Devu, whom the girls claimed they wanted to influence with the same interests. They wrote that their parents stopped them from doing so and encouraged Devu towards Bollywood instead. “You introduced her to Bollywood, which we hated more than our lives,” the diary said.

The girls claimed they were upset at being asked to educate Devu rather than sharing what they described as their Korean identity with her. The note said they eventually distanced themselves from her, drawing a sharp line between themselves and the rest of the family. “We told her that we are Korean and K-pop, and you are Indian and Bollywood,” the diary stated.

The diary also reflected their rejection of traditional expectations, including marriage. The girls wrote that they did not want to marry an Indian in the future and expressed anger at the idea being suggested by their parents. “We liked and loved a Korean, but you wanted to make us marry an Indian,” the note read, linking this conflict to their decision to end their lives.

Police are also probing a so-called “Korean love game” that the girls allegedly began playing during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to preliminary findings, the game involved completing a series of tasks, with the final task allegedly encouraging suicide. Investigators said the girls had even adopted Korean names for themselves, indicating the depth of their identification with the culture.

According to officials, the three sisters locked their room from inside late Tuesday night. Around 2:15 am, they allegedly jumped from the balcony window one after another. The loud sound alerted residents and security staff, who rushed to the spot. By the time family members broke open the locked room, all three girls had already jumped.

The sisters were rushed to a hospital in Loni, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, a senior police officer said. Further investigation is underway, including forensic examination of the diary, mobile phones, and gaming applications used by the girls.