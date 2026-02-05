Diva's Safety Crisis: Suicide, Murder Prompt Residents To Demand Independent Police Station | Representational Image

​Thane: The suburb of Diva was left reeling following two separate incidents of violence and tragedy reported within the last 24 hours. The events have once again intensified local demands for a fully-equipped, independent police station to manage the area's burgeoning population and rising crime rates.

​Incident 1: Suicide at Kharvali Aai Chawl

​In the first incident, a 39-year-old man identified as Sushant Yadav ended his life at his residence in the Bedekar Nagar area of Diva.

​According to police reports, Yadav was alone at home when he allegedly used a scarf (odhani) to hang himself from a ceiling fan. The tragedy was discovered late in the evening when his wife returned home to find him unresponsive.

Mumbra Police, under whose jurisdiction the Diva Police Chowki operates, were immediately notified. Assistant Police Inspector Sonawane is currently leading the investigation. While the body has been sent to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for a post-mortem examination, the motive behind the suicide remains unclear. Yadav is survived by his wife, mother, father, and brother.

​Incident 2: Domestic Dispute Ends in Homicide

​In a second, more violent occurrence, a domestic altercation turned fatal at the Ruhi Apartment near Sadashiv Dalvi Nagar, close to Diva Station.

​Preliminary investigations suggest that a heated argument broke out between a married couple residing on the second floor of the building. In a fit of rage, the husband allegedly attacked his wife with a sharp weapon, inflicting fatal wounds.

​The Diva Police have taken the husband into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Growing Demands for an Independent Police Station

​The back-to-back tragedies have sparked renewed outrage among Diva residents regarding local security. Currently, Diva is served by a small police chowki (outpost) staffed by only a handful of officers, despite having a population estimated to be between 500,000 and 700,000.

​Jurisdiction Challenges

Serious Cases handled by the Mumbra Police Station, takes nearly an hour for officers to reach due to traffic and poor road connectivity

​Rising Crime: Locals and political representatives have pointed to a "quantum jump" in crime, including theft and violent offenses, as a direct result of inadequate police presence.

​Stalled Infrastructure: Although a separate police station for Diva was sanctioned years ago, construction has been delayed due to land acquisition issues.

​Local activists and residents are now calling on the state home ministry to fast-track the establishment of a full-fledged Diva Police Station on a "war footing" to ensure the safety of the growing suburb.

