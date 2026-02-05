 Thane: Animal Activists Demand Urgent Reforms For Stray Dog Welfare From Municipal Corporation
Thane: Animal Activists Demand Urgent Reforms For Stray Dog Welfare From Municipal Corporation

In Thane, animal activists led by NCP’s Manoj Pradhan met Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao to demand better stray dog welfare, highlighting gaps in sterilization transparency, shelter shortages, and limited crematorium hours. The Commissioner responded positively, promising new health centers, improved facilities, and budget review for enhanced animal care services.

Updated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
​Thane: In response to the growing stray dog population within the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) limits, a delegation of animal activists, led by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) District President Manoj Pradhan, met with Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao to demand systemic reforms.

​The delegation submitted a detailed proposal urging the administration to include dedicated provisions in the upcoming municipal budget for sterilization, shelters, and improved health facilities for animals.

Key Demands and Concerns 

​During the meeting, the delegation highlighted several critical gaps in the current animal welfare infrastructure:

​Transparency in Sterilization 

Manoj Pradhan raised concerns regarding the "Catch and Release" process. He noted that while dogs are being picked up for sterilization, there is a lack of transparency regarding whether they are being returned to their original locations, as mandated by Supreme Court guidelines.

Infrastructure Shortage

Activists pointed out that the city currently only has one functional sterilization center at Wagale Estate, which is insufficient for the city’s needs. They demanded the establishment of more centers and dedicated "Feeding Zones" to prevent man-animal conflict.

Shelter Homes

The delegation emphasized the lack of proper shelter homes for dogs rescued from crowded areas, calling for the TMC to build dedicated facilities.

Crematorium Timing

 A unique issue was raised regarding the animal crematorium, which currently operates only from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Activists requested extended hours, noting that if an animal passes away late in the evening, owners are forced to travel as far as Jogeshwari for final rites.

Commissioner’s Response

​Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao responded positively to the delegation’s requests. He assured the group that the TMC is committed to animal welfare and announced plans to ​Open two new health centers for animals in the city shortly. ​Incorporate modern facilities at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (Kalwa) under the guidance of experts.​Review the budget to ensure adequate funding for sterilization and feeding programs.

​The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi, health officials, and several prominent animal rights activists.

