 'No Road, No Ambulance': 18-Year-Old Dies In Palghar's Jawhar Village Due To Lack Of Access, Delayed Medical Treatment
HomeMumbai'No Road, No Ambulance': 18-Year-Old Dies In Palghar's Jawhar Village Due To Lack Of Access, Delayed Medical Treatment

'No Road, No Ambulance': 18-Year-Old Dies In Palghar's Jawhar Village Due To Lack Of Access, Delayed Medical Treatment

An 18-year-old boy from Tilonda village in Palghar died after a critical delay in receiving medical care due to the absence of a motorable road. Residents had to carry him on foot through difficult terrain to reach healthcare. The village remains cut off, especially during monsoons, with no ambulance access, sparking anger among locals over years of neglected infrastructure and healthcare.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
Palghar: In yet another tragic reminder of the severe infrastructural neglect in remote tribal areas, an 18-year-old boy from Tilonda (Ambepada) village in Jawhar taluka died early Tuesday morning (February 4) after failing to receive timely medical treatment due to the absence of a proper road.

The deceased has been identified as Shailesh Magan Wagdada (18), who was reportedly suffering from a serious illness. However, with no motorable road connecting the village for nearly four kilometres, residents were forced to carry him in a makeshift palanquin through difficult hilly terrain to reach a healthcare facility.

Unfortunately, the delay proved fatal, and Shailesh succumbed before he could receive proper treatment.

Village Cut Off, Ambulances Unable to Reach

Tilonda (Ambepada), a predominantly tribal settlement, continues to remain deprived of basic facilities such as road connectivity and accessible healthcare. Locals say that during the monsoon, the village becomes completely cut off, making it impossible for ambulances or four-wheelers to enter.

As a result, patients are often carried manually over rugged mountain paths — a dangerous and exhausting process that frequently leads to life-threatening delays.

Anger Among Villagers

Following the incident, strong resentment has been expressed by villagers, who allege that despite repeated demands over several years, no concrete action has been taken by the gramsevak, sarpanch, or concerned departments. 

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about the fragile healthcare and transport systems in Jawhar’s remote belt, with locals questioning whether authorities will act only after more lives are lost.

