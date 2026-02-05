 Thane District Administration Launches 'Maika' App To Bring Mental Health Support To All Citizens
Thane District Administration has launched the ‘Maika’ mental health app for all citizens, expanding from its initial use by government employees. The free app offers guided support, AI chatbot assistance, self-assessments, expert connectivity, and educational resources in Marathi. It aims to make mental health care accessible, confidential, and affordable.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 02:56 PM IST
article-image
Thane District Administration Launches 'Maika' App To Bring Mental Health Support To All Citizens | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: In a significant move toward prioritizing community well-being, the Thane District Administration has officially opened its mental health mobile application, 'Maika', to all citizens. Initially developed last year as a pilot project specifically for government officers and employees, the app’s success in workplace stress management has prompted authorities to expand its reach to the general public.

Bridging the Mental Health Gap 

​District officials noted that mental health remains a neglected yet critical issue in modern society. With the increasing pressures of professional life and domestic challenges, a growing number of students, teachers, parents, and working professionals are facing heightened levels of stress and anxiety.

​According to the National Mental Health Survey (2025), cases of depression have nearly doubled. Despite this rise, widespread stigma and a lack of affordable, scientific guidance persist. The 'Maika' app was developed to address these barriers by providing professional support and reliable information directly to citizens' smartphones.

Key Features of the 'Maika' App

​The application serves as a comprehensive platform designed to foster emotional resilience through several integrated tools:

​Guided Support-Access to meditation exercises, mood tracking calendars, and daily journals.

​Scientific Assessment- Self-testing modules based on scientific parameters to help users evaluate their current mental state.

​AI Integration-A confidential AI chatbot provides immediate guidance and emotional support through private interaction.

​Expert Connectivity-For those requiring intensive care, the app facilitates direct contact with help centers and professional counselors.

​Educational Resources- Training courses and information on mental health first aid are available to increase public awareness.

Accessibility and Impact

​Recognizing the need for inclusivity, the administration has ensured that all content within the app including expert advice and scientific data is available in Marathi and provided free of cost.

​The district administration emphasizes that this digital initiative is not just a tool but a movement to encourage citizens to observe their emotional patterns and maintain a consistent mental health routine. By leveraging technology, the "Maika" app aims to make mental health guidance affordable, accessible, and confidential for every resident of Thane.

