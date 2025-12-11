 Mumbai Study Finds 71% Of Bariatric Patients Internalise Weight Bias; Experts Warn Of Deep Mental Health Impact
Published in the international journal Obesity Surgery, the study highlights how deeply negative weight-related beliefs affect mental health, self-worth, and readiness for treatment.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A first-of-its-kind Indian study by MetaHeal Laparoscopy and Bariatric Surgery Center has revealed severe levels of internalised weight bias among people with obesity seeking metabolic and bariatric surgery — with over 71% scoring above the neutral point, 74.6% feeling depressed about their weight, more than half feeling less attractive, and one-third doubting their own competence.

142 Participants Assessed; Younger People Show Higher Stigma Internalisation

Researchers assessed 142 participants, nearly 79% of them women, using the Weight Bias Internalization Scale. The findings showed significant emotional distress linked to obesity, including self-hate and a tendency to equate weight with personal value.

The study also found:

Younger individuals internalise weight bias more strongly

Higher BMI is linked to deeper self-directed stigma

Experts warn that such emotional strain can worsen anxiety, low self-esteem, disordered eating, and may even lead to weight regain.

Early Intervention Essential to Address Stigma and Improve Treatment Outcomes

Researchers stress that early psychological interventions targeting self-directed stigma are crucial to improve mental well-being and encourage timely obesity care.

‘Weight Bullying Begins in Childhood’: Lead Author Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker

Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker, bariatric surgeon at MetaHeal in Mumbai and the study’s lead author, said, “Weight-related bullying often begins in childhood and can persist throughout adulthood. People living with obesity are frequently judged as lazy or lacking willpower. Negative media portrayals especially weight-based memes and stigmatizing content only deepen these harmful beliefs. Post-pandemic trends show that online negativity toward obesity has grown even stronger.”

She added, “Patients often feel ashamed, guilty, and discouraged. This affects their self-worth and mental health and can delay their decision to seek proper treatment. Obesity is a chronic disease, not a personal failure, and supporting patients emotionally is just as important as helping them medically.”

Stigma Affects Health, Work, Relationships: Expert from AIIMS

Dr. Vishakha Jain, professor of medicine at AIIMS Bibi Nagar, said the effects of stigma extend far beyond mental distress.

“This constant stigma seeps into everyday life, affecting physical health, mental well-being, work performance, and relationships. It fuels poor mental health, unhealthy eating patterns, and even biological stress responses like higher inflammation.”

