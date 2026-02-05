Palghar Crime: Vasai Police Detain 231 Foreign Nationals In Nalasopara Raid, Seize ₹2 Crore Worth Of Narcotics

Police personnel conduct a massive combing operation across Nalasopara neighbourhoods as over 230 foreign nationals are detained during an anti-crime crackdown | Representational Image

Vasai, Feb 05: Police have launched a major offensive against Nigerian nationals residing illegally in Nalasopara. On Wednesday morning, a massive combing operation was conducted across Pragati Nagar, Rehmat Nagar and Moregaon, resulting in the detention of 231 individuals.

Narcotics seized, deportation process initiated

During the raid, authorities also recovered a significant haul of narcotics from one individual. Police have confirmed that those staying without valid documentation will be deported to their home countries.

Multi-police station operation

The operation was a coordinated effort involving six police stations — Tulinj, Achole, Waliv, Naigaon, Manikpur and Vasai — under the guidance of DCP Purnima Chougule-Shringi and ACP Umesh Mane Patil.

Of the 231 individuals detained, 115 are men, 98 are women and 18 are minors.

Narcotics worth approximately ₹2 crore were seized from one suspect, and a case has been registered. Authorities also targeted illegal businesses, shutting down nearly 40 shops run by nationals from Nigeria, Ghana and Uganda in the Tulinj area.

Rising concern over illegal stay and crime

The Vasai–Virar region has seen a surge in foreign nationals due to the availability of affordable housing. However, police noted a rising trend of individuals overstaying their visas and engaging in criminal activities.

A recent viral video showed foreign nationals openly selling drugs on the streets. Many have been linked to various lottery and online scams.

Despite previous warnings, many continued to reside in the area long after their visas expired.

Police assure strict action

“There is a large population of Nigerian and other foreign nationals in the Tulinj area. Local residents have been facing significant harassment due to their activities. We are currently verifying the documents of all those detained, and strict action will be taken against those staying illegally,” said Purnima Chougule-Shringi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2).

The scale of the operation caused a stir in Nalasopara on Wednesday, leading to increased police deployment throughout the neighbourhood to maintain law and order.

