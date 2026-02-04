Palghar Crime: MBVV Police Detain 109 Nigerian Nationals In Nalasopara Crackdown, Seize Nearly 2 Kg Cocaine

MBVV Police detain 109 Nigerian nationals in Nalasopara and seize nearly 2 kg cocaine | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Feb 04: In a major crackdown on foreign nationals allegedly residing illegally in the district, the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police on Wednesday detained 109 Nigerian nationals in the Nalasopara East area for verification of travel and residential documents.

Drugs recovered during searches

During the searches, police also recovered nearly 2 kg of cocaine, reportedly from two Nigerian women, though the exact weight is still being verified. An offence is being registered under relevant provisions of the law.

Operation under Tulinj police station

The combing operation was carried out under the jurisdiction of the Tulinj Police Station, following multiple complaints from local residents regarding illegal stay and unlawful activities in the area.

Unlicensed shops and civic complaints

According to police and the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC), around 40 shops were allegedly being run without proper licences, and complaints had been received from local residents regarding illegal occupation of spaces and harassment in the neighbourhood.

Joint police and civic action

As part of the coordinated operation, teams from the MBVV Police and the VVMC conducted searches of residences and inspected passports, visas and other official documents.

The combing operation began at around 6 am in areas including Pragatinagar, Agarwal Complex, Achole and Tulinj, where a significant number of foreign nationals are believed to be living due to comparatively low rental rates.

Verification and possible repatriation

Deputy Commissioner of Police Poornima Chowgule-Shringi said the detained individuals were given an opportunity to produce valid documents and that those with valid legal documents would be allowed to stay, while those who fail to do so will face further legal action, including repatriation.

Medical checks and investigation underway

Officials noted that foreign nationals from countries such as Nigeria, Uganda and Ghana have repeatedly been found involved in drug peddling activities in the region.

A senior police inspector from Tulinj Police Station said all those detained are currently undergoing medical checks and thorough document verification, after which further legal action will be taken.

The joint operation has created a stir in the locality, and further action will be taken after document verification and investigation.

