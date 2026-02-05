Tragedy At Gaivdevi Maidan: Youth Stabbed To Death Following Cricket Dispute In Thane

Youth Stabbed To Death Following Cricket Dispute In Thane |

Thane: A 26-year-old man lost his life and another was seriously injured after a trivial dispute during a cricket match escalated into a violent stabbing at the historic Gaivdevi Maidan on Wednesday afternoon. The Naupada Police acted swiftly, arresting two suspects within hours of the incident.

The Spark of the Dispute

The incident began around 3:00 PM when a 13-year-old boy from the Kharton Road area went to Gaivdevi Maidan to play cricket. While playing, a verbal altercation broke out between the boy and two individuals, identified as Rohit Patnesha (24) and Vishnu Chavan (24). The situation turned physical as the duo allegedly began assaulting the young boy.

Fatal Intervention

Upon hearing of the assault, Rohit More (26) and his friend Amit Kir (27) rushed to the spot to mediate and resolve the conflict. However, the intervention further enraged the suspects. In a fit of rage, Patnesha and Chavan allegedly produced a sharp knife and repeatedly stabbed both More and Kir.

Emergency Response and Arrests

Both victims were found in a pool of blood and were immediately rushed to the District Government Hospital by onlookers. Tragically, Rohit More succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Amit Kir remains in critical condition and is currently undergoing medical care.

Recognizing the gravity of the crime, the Naupada Police, under the guidance of Assistant Police Inspector Mangesh Bhange, launched an immediate investigation. Using technical surveillance and confidential tip-offs, the police team apprehended Rohit Patnesha and Vishnu Chavan just hours after the attack.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Thane community. Gaivdevi Maidan, historically known as a vibrant hub for local athletes, became a grim crime scene, leaving residents concerned over the rising volatility of minor disputes among youth.

