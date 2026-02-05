'Hum Tumhare Baap Ke Samay Ke Hain': Nitish Kumar Rebukes Tejashwi Amid Heated Assembly Debate - VIDEO

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said the state had transformed significantly under his leadership, asserting that people once lived in fear and were afraid to step out of their homes before his government came to power. Speaking during the discussion on the Governor’s address in the Bihar Assembly budget session, Kumar also saluted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre’s “generous support” to the state and set a target of doubling Bihar’s per capita income within the next five years.

The proceedings witnessed a heated exchange between Kumar and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, who repeatedly interrupted the Chief Minister. An annoyed Kumar asked him to “sit quietly and listen,” accusing him of spending money to lure six MLAs in the past. As Tejashwi attempted to respond, Kumar rebuked him further, saying, “Arre baitho na, tum bachcha nahi ho ji. Hum tumhare baap ke time ke hain na. Hum tumko maantae hain na. Tumko banaya hai na.” (Sit down, you are like a child. I have known you since your father’s time.)

Despite the sharp remarks, Tejashwi was seen smiling, reflecting a brief moment of camaraderie between the two leaders.

Later, Tejashwi launched a scathing attack on the government, alleging that it remains unmoved even by the “screams of daughters.” He accused the administration of negligence, presented crime data, questioned the state of law and order, and claimed that democracy had been turned into “gun-tantra.”