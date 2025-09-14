VIDEO: Kidnapping Drama Unfolds In Pune’s Bavdhan; Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar’s Mother In Spotlight | X

Pune: A shocking case has come to light in Pune's Bavdhan area involving former IAS Probationary Officer Puja Khedkar's mother, Manorama Khedkar. She has been accused of kidnapping a man from the Navi Mumbai area and bringing him to her residence in Pune's Bavdhan area, forcefully confining him.

Vilas Dhondiram Dhengare (age 53, resident of Kharghar) has complained to the Rabale Police Station. At the time of filing the complaint, two unknown persons were booked under BNS Section 137 (kidnapping).

According to police reports, on Saturday evening around 7:30 p.m., on the Mulund-Airoli Road near the Airoli McDonald's, a road accident occurred between a car and a mixer truck. The complainant, Dhengare, the mixer truck owner, received a call from his driver, who informed him about the accident. A total of two people were in the car.

Police said that the driver informed the complainant that a fight ensued and the duo inside the car forced the truck driver's helper, Pralhad Kumar (age 22, resident of Turbhe MIDC, native of Bihar), into the car and took him away. The complainant said that the duo told the driver they would all go to the police station; however, they did not go to the police station and instead drove their vehicle towards Pune.

The case came to light when the incident unfolded in Pune. According to police sources, Navi Mumbai Police Official Assistant Police Inspector Kharat, after obtaining details about the car, traced its location to Bavdhan in Pune. Based on the car registration details, API Kharat went to a flat in a Bavdhan-based housing society.

When API Kharat rang the bell, he was met by Manorama Khedkar, mother of former IAS Probationary Officer Puja Khedkar. An argument ensued between Khedkar and Navi Mumbai Police officials. The Bavdhan housing society falls under the limits of Chaturshringi Police Station, under the Pune City Police Commissionerate.

According to Chaturshringi Police, the Navi Mumbai Police team rescued the driver after the arguments. A video of this argument was recorded and is currently circulating on social media. Chaturshringi Police have stated that Rabale Police have been informed and will take further action.