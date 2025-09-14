 VIDEO: Kidnapping Drama Unfolds In Pune’s Bavdhan; Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar’s Mother In Spotlight
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO: Kidnapping Drama Unfolds In Pune’s Bavdhan; Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar’s Mother In Spotlight

VIDEO: Kidnapping Drama Unfolds In Pune’s Bavdhan; Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar’s Mother In Spotlight

Vilas Dhondiram Dhengare (age 53, resident of Kharghar) has complained to the Rabale Police Station. At the time of filing the complaint, two unknown persons were booked under BNS Section 137 (kidnapping)

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Kidnapping Drama Unfolds In Pune’s Bavdhan; Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar’s Mother In Spotlight | X

Pune: A shocking case has come to light in Pune's Bavdhan area involving former IAS Probationary Officer Puja Khedkar's mother, Manorama Khedkar. She has been accused of kidnapping a man from the Navi Mumbai area and bringing him to her residence in Pune's Bavdhan area, forcefully confining him.

Watch Video:

Vilas Dhondiram Dhengare (age 53, resident of Kharghar) has complained to the Rabale Police Station. At the time of filing the complaint, two unknown persons were booked under BNS Section 137 (kidnapping).

According to police reports, on Saturday evening around 7:30 p.m., on the Mulund-Airoli Road near the Airoli McDonald's, a road accident occurred between a car and a mixer truck. The complainant, Dhengare, the mixer truck owner, received a call from his driver, who informed him about the accident. A total of two people were in the car.

FPJ Shorts
IndiGo Passenger Claim He Was Abused By Female Staff At Bengaluru Airport After Being Late For Boarding; WATCH
IndiGo Passenger Claim He Was Abused By Female Staff At Bengaluru Airport After Being Late For Boarding; WATCH
India Vs Pakistan: 'Main Zinda Hoon...'; Poonam Pandey Cheering For Indian Cricket Team On Streets Of Mumbai - Watch
India Vs Pakistan: 'Main Zinda Hoon...'; Poonam Pandey Cheering For Indian Cricket Team On Streets Of Mumbai - Watch
'Today The Big Match Is Finally Upon Us...': Iceland Cricket's Sarcastic Post Goes Viral Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash
'Today The Big Match Is Finally Upon Us...': Iceland Cricket's Sarcastic Post Goes Viral Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash
Rajasthan Govt Makes Meters Mandatory On Tubewells For Industrial & Commercial Use
Rajasthan Govt Makes Meters Mandatory On Tubewells For Industrial & Commercial Use

Police said that the driver informed the complainant that a fight ensued and the duo inside the car forced the truck driver's helper, Pralhad Kumar (age 22, resident of Turbhe MIDC, native of Bihar), into the car and took him away. The complainant said that the duo told the driver they would all go to the police station; however, they did not go to the police station and instead drove their vehicle towards Pune.

The case came to light when the incident unfolded in Pune. According to police sources, Navi Mumbai Police Official Assistant Police Inspector Kharat, after obtaining details about the car, traced its location to Bavdhan in Pune. Based on the car registration details, API Kharat went to a flat in a Bavdhan-based housing society.

Read Also
Pune: MSEDCL Begins Transformer Installation After Federation Of Chakan Industries Flags Power...
article-image

When API Kharat rang the bell, he was met by Manorama Khedkar, mother of former IAS Probationary Officer Puja Khedkar. An argument ensued between Khedkar and Navi Mumbai Police officials. The Bavdhan housing society falls under the limits of Chaturshringi Police Station, under the Pune City Police Commissionerate.

According to Chaturshringi Police, the Navi Mumbai Police team rescued the driver after the arguments. A video of this argument was recorded and is currently circulating on social media. Chaturshringi Police have stated that Rabale Police have been informed and will take further action.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Statue Of Hindubhushan Honoured With Over 3,000 Dhols & 1,000 Tashas At Moshi...

Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Statue Of Hindubhushan Honoured With Over 3,000 Dhols & 1,000 Tashas At Moshi...

97 Per Cent Teachers Fail Maharashtra TET In Jalgaon

97 Per Cent Teachers Fail Maharashtra TET In Jalgaon

VIDEO: Kidnapping Drama Unfolds In Pune’s Bavdhan; Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar’s Mother In...

VIDEO: Kidnapping Drama Unfolds In Pune’s Bavdhan; Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar’s Mother In...

Ramp With Grade Separator Approved At Pune University Chowk To Ease Traffic

Ramp With Grade Separator Approved At Pune University Chowk To Ease Traffic

Parbhani Municipal Commissioner Nitin Narvekar Directs Precaution Against Monsoon Diseases

Parbhani Municipal Commissioner Nitin Narvekar Directs Precaution Against Monsoon Diseases