 Pune: 14 Detained After Pakistani Artist Rumour Triggers Protest Outside Kalyani Nagar’s Ballr Pub (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: 14 Detained After Pakistani Artist Rumour Triggers Protest Outside Kalyani Nagar’s Ballr Pub (Video)

Pune: 14 Detained After Pakistani Artist Rumour Triggers Protest Outside Kalyani Nagar’s Ballr Pub (Video)

Police arrested 14 members of the Sakal Hindu Samaj who protested outside the pub Ballr in Kalyaninagar, opposing the scheduled event of artist Imran Nasir Khan, whom the protesters alleged to be a Pakistani singer.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 12:47 AM IST
article-image
Pune: 14 Detained After Pakistani Artist Rumour Triggers Protest Outside Kalyani Nagar’s Ballr Pub (Video) |

Police arrested 14 members of the Sakal Hindu Samaj who protested outside the pub Ballr in Kalyaninagar, opposing the scheduled event of artist Imran Nasir Khan, whom the protesters alleged to be a Pakistani singer. 

“At the pub Ballr in Kalyaninagar, Yerwada, a program by Imran Nasir Khan, an artist and Dutch citizen, was scheduled on Sunday. Upon seeing reports on social media that the said artist was a Pakistani citizen, some organisation workers gathered at Hotel Ballr to protest and stage an agitation,” said Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Shelke, Yerwada Police Station.

“Even after being informed of the facts, they attempted to obstruct citizens who were going to the hotel. To ensure that no law-and-order issues arise at the spot, 14 protesters were taken into custody. Adequate police force has been deployed at the site, and the situation is peaceful,” added Shelke.

FPJ Shorts
Acharya Devvrat Takes Additional Charge As Maharashtra Governor After Radhakrishnan’s Election As Vice President
Acharya Devvrat Takes Additional Charge As Maharashtra Governor After Radhakrishnan’s Election As Vice President
'I Feel A Few Things Are Ahead Of Sportsmanship': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks On Team India's Decision To Skip Handshakes With Pakistani Players At Asia Cup 2025; Video
'I Feel A Few Things Are Ahead Of Sportsmanship': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks On Team India's Decision To Skip Handshakes With Pakistani Players At Asia Cup 2025; Video
Asia Cup 2025: BJP's Amit Malviya Hails Team India & Suryakumar Yadav For Not Shaking Hands With Pakistan After Win - VIDEO
Asia Cup 2025: BJP's Amit Malviya Hails Team India & Suryakumar Yadav For Not Shaking Hands With Pakistan After Win - VIDEO
Mumbai Railway Update: Kurla To Get Elevated Harbour Line Station As 5th And 6th Line Project Picks Up Pace
Mumbai Railway Update: Kurla To Get Elevated Harbour Line Station As 5th And 6th Line Project Picks Up Pace
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Approves Proposal To Establish 'MVP University' At 111th Annual...

Nashik: Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Approves Proposal To Establish 'MVP University' At 111th Annual...

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Protests Against 'Modi Govt's Double Standards’ On India-Pakistan Cricket...

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Protests Against 'Modi Govt's Double Standards’ On India-Pakistan Cricket...

Pune: 14 Detained After Pakistani Artist Rumour Triggers Protest Outside Kalyani Nagar’s Ballr Pub...

Pune: 14 Detained After Pakistani Artist Rumour Triggers Protest Outside Kalyani Nagar’s Ballr Pub...

Pune VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Maratha Quota GR Will Not Impact OBC Rights,...

Pune VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Maratha Quota GR Will Not Impact OBC Rights,...

Pune VIDEO: DCM Ajit Pawar Left Embarrassed In Hadapsar After Asking ‘Who Is Parrikar?’ During...

Pune VIDEO: DCM Ajit Pawar Left Embarrassed In Hadapsar After Asking ‘Who Is Parrikar?’ During...