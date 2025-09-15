Pune: 14 Detained After Pakistani Artist Rumour Triggers Protest Outside Kalyani Nagar’s Ballr Pub (Video) |

Police arrested 14 members of the Sakal Hindu Samaj who protested outside the pub Ballr in Kalyaninagar, opposing the scheduled event of artist Imran Nasir Khan, whom the protesters alleged to be a Pakistani singer.

Pune: 14 Detained After Pakistani Artist Rumour Triggers Protest Outside Kalyani Nagar’s Ballr Pub (Video 1) pic.twitter.com/h5pQALh0tN — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) September 14, 2025

“At the pub Ballr in Kalyaninagar, Yerwada, a program by Imran Nasir Khan, an artist and Dutch citizen, was scheduled on Sunday. Upon seeing reports on social media that the said artist was a Pakistani citizen, some organisation workers gathered at Hotel Ballr to protest and stage an agitation,” said Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Shelke, Yerwada Police Station.

Pune: 14 Detained After Pakistani Artist Rumour Triggers Protest Outside Kalyani Nagar’s Ballr Pub (Video 2) pic.twitter.com/JGHnw5iKMQ — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) September 14, 2025

“Even after being informed of the facts, they attempted to obstruct citizens who were going to the hotel. To ensure that no law-and-order issues arise at the spot, 14 protesters were taken into custody. Adequate police force has been deployed at the site, and the situation is peaceful,” added Shelke.