Nashik: Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Approves Proposal To Establish 'MVP University' at 111th Annual Meeting |

The much-discussed 111th annual general meeting of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, which has been attracting the attention of the district, was held on Sunday (14) at the late Tukaramji Raundal Hall. This time, the members approved the proposal to establish 'MVP University' along with 07 other subjects in the agenda by a voice majority.

The meeting, chaired by the president of the organisation, Dr. Sunil Dhikle, was attended by General Secretary Adv. Nitin Thakare, Chairman, Balasaheb Kshirsagar, Vice President, Vishwas More, Deputy Chairman, Devram Mogal, Secretary, Dilip Dalvi, Director, Dr. Sayajirao Gaikwad, Shivaji Gadakh, Adv. Laxman Landge, Adv. R. K. Bachhav, Adv. Sandeep Gulve, Ravindra Deore, Ramesh Pingle, Krishnaji Bhagat, Pravin Jadhav, Nandkumar Bankar, Vijay Pagar, Dr. Prasad Sonawane, Amit Borse, Women Member Shobha Boraste, Shalan Sonawane, Servant Member Prof. S. K. Shinde, C. D. Shinde, Jagannath Nimbalkar, Former General Secretary Nilimatai Pawar, Former Chairman Manikrao Boraste, Former President Arvind Kare, Dr. Tushar Shewale, Dr. Abhimanyu Pawar, Ashok Pawar, Bhausaheb Khatale, Dr. Vilas Bachhav, Dr. Vishram Nikam, Narayan Hire, Vijay Gadakh, Pundalik Thete, Ambadas Bankar, Sachin Pingle and other former office bearers were present.

On this occasion, the topics in the program sheet were unanimously approved. These topics included reading and approving the minutes of the previous general meeting and reading and approving the annual report for the year 2024-25.

Approving the income and balance sheets. Approving the consolidated budget of the central office and all branches. Appointing an auditor, considering the difficulties encountered in the functioning of the organisation and considering developmental matters. Determining the direction of further work according to the mission of the organisation, and approving the MVP University.

6 new branches started during the year..

At this time, the General Secretary of the organisation, Adv. Nitin Thakare presented the work of the year through a PPT in the introduction. This year, the organisation has started 6 new branches, including a Community Radio Centre, Tribal Skill Development Centre under Jan Shikshan Sansthan, English Medium Horizon Academy (Nandgaon), Adarsh English Medium School, Khedgaon, Tal. Dindori, Higher Secondary Ashram School, Mohapada, Tal. Surgana, E. These branches have been started to fulfil the objectives of the national education policy, acceleration of research, teacher training, industry and education sector linkage, technology, employment opportunities and skills development. The director of the institute, Adv. Sandeep Gulve donated 19 gunthas of land for the school in Asvali.

MBBS seats increased to 150..

MBBS seats in MVP's Medical College increased by 30 to 150, and the admission capacity of engineering and polytechnic has increased threefold. Also, 13 Maratha Entrepreneurs' Meetings were held on behalf of the institute during the academic year, which increased the business to Rs 160 crore. It was also said that the World Marathi Literature Conference will be held in the premises of the institute from December 26 to 28.

It was informed that the medical college hospital of the institute has been approved by the Health Department of the Central Government. Through the organisation, information was provided on activities for blind students, MVP magazine, Centres for Excellence, alumni and staff association, new branches, placements, academic quality enhancement, research and patents, outstanding performance of students, academic quality award scheme, donations received by the central office and other branches, as well as construction reviews, NAAC ratings, and other.

Read Also Ramp With Grade Separator Approved At Pune University Chowk To Ease Traffic

Members' confusion will be cleared..

Before sending the MVP University proposal to the state government, the executive committee will form a one-member committee of retired Bombay High Court judge Sandeep Shinde, and through this, the confusion in the minds of the members regarding the financial affairs of the university, eligibility and ownership of the university by the MVP organisation will be cleared.