Pune Video: Ex-IAS Probationer Puja Khedkar's Mother Confronts Police During Rescue Of Kidnapped Truck Driver From Her Home

Puja Khedkar's Mother Confronts Police During Rescue Of Kidnapped Truck Driver From Her Home | Video Grab

Another incident of the mother of the dismissed IAS probationer, Puja Khedkar, has come forward, and the police have registered a case.

On September 13, 2025, at around 7 pm, at the signal in the Airoli area on the Mulund to Airoli road, Prahlad Kumar, aged 22, resident of Turbhe MIDC Navi Mumbai, was driving his concrete mixer truck when the car number MH 12 RT 5000 was hit by the truck and the two people in the car forcibly took him into their car and kidnapped him. A case has been registered at Rabale Police Station in Thane after a complaint was filed against him.

Pune Video: Ex-IAS Probationer Puja Khedkar's Mother Confronts Police During Rescue Of Allegedly Kidnapped Driver From Her Home pic.twitter.com/zYkEsSyi7L — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) September 14, 2025

While investigating the crime, Assistant Police Inspector Kharat went to Pune to track the car and found the car at the house of Ex-IAS officer Puja Khedkar in the Chaturshrungi area.

From there, API Kharat and his team rescued the kidnapped driver. While investigating, Puja Khedkar's mother became aggressive towards the police and argued with them without opening the door.

The police have instructed them to come to Rabale Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

In June 2024, Puja Khedkar stirred up a storm in the political and administrative circles of the state due to her transfer following alleged misuse of authority in the Pune Collector’s office. Her OBC and disability certificates are also under scrutiny.

As per a report submitted by the then Pune Collector Suhas Diwse to the General Administration Department (GAD), even before joining duty on June 3, Khedkar repeatedly demanded that she be provided a separate cabin, car, residential quarters, and a peon.

She was told that she was not entitled to these facilities while on probation and that accommodation would be provided to her. Diwse, in his report to the GAD, stated it was not appropriate to allow Khedkar to continue her training in Pune.

She was also accused of removing the nameplate of a senior official at the Pune Collectorate when he allowed her to use his ante-chamber as her office.