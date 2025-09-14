 Ramp With Grade Separator Approved At Pune University Chowk To Ease Traffic
Ramp With Grade Separator Approved At Pune University Chowk To Ease Traffic

The Standing Committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved the construction of a grade separator and a two-lane ramp at the busy Savitribai Phule Pune University Chowk.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 06:05 PM IST
article-image
Ramp With Grade Separator Approved At Pune University Chowk To Ease Traffic

The Standing Committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved the construction of a grade separator and a two-lane ramp at the busy Savitribai Phule Pune University Chowk. 

The new construction of a grade separator is aimed at easing the long-standing traffic congestion in the area, and it will bring continuity to the existing flyover towards Baner and Pashan.

The project is expected to be completed in 24 months, including monsoon periods. The underpass will be 210 meters long and 8 meters wide, accommodating two lanes of traffic.

Efforts to address traffic issues in Pune are being jointly undertaken by the PMC, City Traffic Police, and PMRDA. As part of this, a double-decker flyover has already been constructed at University Chowk to integrate with the metro project on the Shivajinagar–Hinjewadi route. The lower level is open to vehicular traffic, while the upper deck is reserved for metro operations.

With this double-decker flyover nearing completion, work on the grade separator will soon begin. The project was initially estimated at around Rs 67 crore, but after revising the proposal and competitive bidding, the cost has been reduced. Contractor Jitendra Singh, who submitted the lowest bid of Rs 48.28 crore (around 11 per cent lower than the tender amount), has been awarded the contract.

Municipal officials said that once completed, the grade separator will bring significant relief to commuters heading towards Aundh, Baner, and Pashan.

