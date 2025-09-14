Pune VIDEOS: Dog Killed After Brutal Beating In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Akurdi; CCTV Footage Goes Viral, Case Registered By Nigdi Police | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A Siberian Husky dog was brutally beaten in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Akurdi area in the early hours of Saturday, resulting in the dog's death. A criminal case has been registered against the man involved in killing the dog. This incident's video has gone viral on social media, getting responses from people across the country.

Watch Videos:

An unknown person has been booked in this regard by the Nigdi Police Station after the dog's caretaker, Rahul Sadashiv Markar (age 34, resident of Chikhali), filed a complaint at the Nigdi Police Station. The person has been booked under BNS Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960.

According to police reports, the complainant was looking after the three-year-old male Siberian Husky named Simba. At around 2 a.m. on Saturday, the unknown person started beating Simba with stones and a wooden stick and killed him. He then threw his dead body in a garbage bin.

A police official told The Free Press Journal, "The dog was friendly according to the complainant. He was just wagging his tail, sniffing the perpetrator, not knowing what was going to happen. The accused beat him to death. He works as a chef at a nearby Chinese food stall. According to preliminary information, he is not from the state but an migrant."

In the CCTV video it can be seen that the dog is playful with the accused, licking him, wagging its tail and playing innocently. The accused is also seen playing with him initially. However, things get worse after a while as the accused hits the dog with a stone and then continues the brutal beating with a wooden stick, eventually killing the dog. After the dog is killed, its dead body is dragged and thrown into the garbage.

Police Inspector (Crime) Bhojraj Misal is investigating the matter further. He told The FPJ, "We have the details of the accused, but we cannot tell, as he is still absconding from the law. However, he will be arrested shortly, as a case has been registered with us. We are investigating."