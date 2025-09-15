Jalgaon: US Tariff Hike Hits Cotton Ginning, Auto Parts Industries | Representative Pic

After the US announced its decision to impose a 50 per cent duty on goods imported from India, its effects are now being felt. It has been seen that the impact of this increased tariff has hit five important sectors in the district.

This matter came to light during a discussion with the industrialists by District Collector Ayush Prasad, that various measures have been started to be considered to get out of this.

In Jalgaon district, cotton is produced on a large scale in five and a half lakh hectares. There are more than a hundred ginning and pressing factories in the district. Through this, cotton bales are exported to America.

The ginning industry has been hit by the current low prices in the international market and the increased tariff imposed by the US, and the export of cotton bales has stopped. This has affected the gin press factories. In addition, the cloth produced in the district used to go to America through Surat.

It has also been affected. In addition, it has been revealed that jewellery, generic medicines, and auto parts have been affected by this tariff.

Considering this matter, the administration will discuss providing various facilities, including loans through various banks, to provide opportunities to new entrepreneurs. Considering the options suggested by the entrepreneurs, the district administration has taken up the Enigma start-up program in the role of the state and central governments, said District Collector Ayush Prasad.

