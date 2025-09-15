 Jalgaon: US Tariff Hike Hits Cotton Ginning, Auto Parts Industries
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneJalgaon: US Tariff Hike Hits Cotton Ginning, Auto Parts Industries

Jalgaon: US Tariff Hike Hits Cotton Ginning, Auto Parts Industries

After the US announced its decision to impose a 50 per cent duty on goods imported from India, its effects are now being felt. It has been seen that the impact of this increased tariff has hit five important sectors in the district.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 01:18 AM IST
article-image
Jalgaon: US Tariff Hike Hits Cotton Ginning, Auto Parts Industries | Representative Pic

After the US announced its decision to impose a 50 per cent duty on goods imported from India, its effects are now being felt. It has been seen that the impact of this increased tariff has hit five important sectors in the district.  

This matter came to light during a discussion with the industrialists by District Collector Ayush Prasad, that various measures have been started to be considered to get out of this. 

In Jalgaon district, cotton is produced on a large scale in five and a half lakh hectares. There are more than a hundred ginning and pressing factories in the district. Through this, cotton bales are exported to America. 

The ginning industry has been hit by the current low prices in the international market and the increased tariff imposed by the US, and the export of cotton bales has stopped. This has affected the gin press factories. In addition, the cloth produced in the district used to go to America through Surat. 

FPJ Shorts
Acharya Devvrat Takes Additional Charge As Maharashtra Governor After Radhakrishnan’s Election As Vice President
Acharya Devvrat Takes Additional Charge As Maharashtra Governor After Radhakrishnan’s Election As Vice President
'I Feel A Few Things Are Ahead Of Sportsmanship': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks On Team India's Decision To Skip Handshakes With Pakistani Players At Asia Cup 2025; Video
'I Feel A Few Things Are Ahead Of Sportsmanship': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks On Team India's Decision To Skip Handshakes With Pakistani Players At Asia Cup 2025; Video
Asia Cup 2025: BJP's Amit Malviya Hails Team India & Suryakumar Yadav For Not Shaking Hands With Pakistan After Win - VIDEO
Asia Cup 2025: BJP's Amit Malviya Hails Team India & Suryakumar Yadav For Not Shaking Hands With Pakistan After Win - VIDEO
Mumbai Railway Update: Kurla To Get Elevated Harbour Line Station As 5th And 6th Line Project Picks Up Pace
Mumbai Railway Update: Kurla To Get Elevated Harbour Line Station As 5th And 6th Line Project Picks Up Pace

It has also been affected. In addition, it has been revealed that jewellery, generic medicines, and auto parts have been affected by this tariff. 

Considering this matter, the administration will discuss providing various facilities, including loans through various banks, to provide opportunities to new entrepreneurs. Considering the options suggested by the entrepreneurs, the district administration has taken up the Enigma start-up program in the role of the state and central governments, said District Collector Ayush Prasad.

This matter came to light during a discussion with the industrialists by District Collector Ayush Prasad, that various measures have been started to be considered to get out of this. 

Read Also
Pune Video: 8-Year-Old Who Lost Hand To GBS Complications Resumes School With Artificial Limb
article-image

In Jalgaon district, cotton is produced on a large scale in five and a half lakh hectares. There are more than a hundred ginning and pressing factories in the district. Through this, cotton bales are exported to America. 

The ginning industry has been hit by the current low prices in the international market and the increased tariff imposed by the US, and the export of cotton bales has stopped. This has affected the gin press factories. In addition, the cloth produced in the district used to go to America through Surat. 

It has also been affected. In addition, it has been revealed that jewellery, generic medicines, and auto parts have been affected by this tariff. 

Read Also
Pune Horse Racing: Weather Calls The Shots As Heavy Downpour Forces Abandonment Of Two Races
article-image

Considering this matter, the administration will discuss providing various facilities, including loans through various banks, to provide opportunities to new entrepreneurs. Considering the options suggested by the entrepreneurs, the district administration has taken up the Enigma start-up program in the role of the state and central governments, said District Collector Ayush Prasad.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jalgaon: US Tariff Hike Hits Cotton Ginning, Auto Parts Industries

Jalgaon: US Tariff Hike Hits Cotton Ginning, Auto Parts Industries

Nashik: Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Approves Proposal To Establish 'MVP University' At 111th Annual...

Nashik: Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Approves Proposal To Establish 'MVP University' At 111th Annual...

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Protests Against 'Modi Govt's Double Standards’ On India-Pakistan Cricket...

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Protests Against 'Modi Govt's Double Standards’ On India-Pakistan Cricket...

Pune: 14 Detained After Pakistani Artist Rumour Triggers Protest Outside Kalyani Nagar’s Ballr Pub...

Pune: 14 Detained After Pakistani Artist Rumour Triggers Protest Outside Kalyani Nagar’s Ballr Pub...

Pune VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Maratha Quota GR Will Not Impact OBC Rights,...

Pune VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Maratha Quota GR Will Not Impact OBC Rights,...