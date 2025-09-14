Pune Horse Racing: Weather Calls The Shots As Heavy Downpour Forces Abandonment Of Two Races

Representational pic

The Pune Monsoon Racecourse was no match for nature’s fury on Sunday as heavy downpour forced officials to abandon the final two races of the day. What was supposed to be a thrilling card ended prematurely, with racing enthusiasts left disappointed as the heavens opened up over the city.

As forecast earlier by Free Press Journal, Pune was lashed by torrential rain, reducing visibility to less than ten meters. The relentless showers left the track unsafe for racing.

With the safety of horses and jockeys being paramount, the Stewards of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) Ltd. unanimously decided to call off the concluding two events. “The last two races of the day have been cancelled owing to underfoot conditions not conducive for racing,” read an official statement released by RWITC’s Venkatesh.

Before the rain disrupted proceedings, however, the crowd did witness a moment of class on the turf. Baychimo rose to the occasion in style, clinching top honours in the prestigious S. A. Poonawalla Million (Gr.3), the showpiece event of the day. The victory was celebrated by connections and racing fans alike, but their joy was soon dampened as the weather gods intervened.

Of the five races that did go through, punters had little to cheer about. Only one firm favourite managed to deliver—Bugayyi, trained by the seasoned master Pesi Shroff, who stamped authority in the Serum Institute of India Trophy. The rest of the card threw up surprises, leaving bookmakers with smiles while many punters rued their luck.