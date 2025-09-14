Pune Video: 8-Year-Old Who Lost Hand To GBS Complications Resumes School With Artificial Limb | Video Grab

An eight-year-old child who underwent treatment for Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) at Navale Hospital in February this year faced the traumatic loss of his right hand and has now resumed school with an artificial hand.

The child’s hand had to be amputated due to post-GBS treatment complications. Doctors and family members say the child is gradually adapting to routine activities and is eager to continue education.

Pune Video: 8-Year-Old Who Lost Hand To GBS Complications Resumes School With Prosthetic Limb pic.twitter.com/2vAYfRFOie — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) September 14, 2025

Teachers at the school have expressed admiration for the child’s resilience. “Despite everything, the child came to the school on August 15 and hoisted the National flag. His sheer determination and resilience are something we all can learn from."

Narendra Hagawane, former sarpanch of Kirkedwadi, said, “I have been involved in this case since the beginning. I believe that due to negligence by doctors and staff, the boy’s hand was amputated, but the boy has shown immense courage and resilience and has resumed school. A few months back and the prosthesis hand was attached, and now the boy is practising to write with the artificial hand."

Tanaji Bagade, a resident of Kirkedwadi, said his 8-year-old son initially experienced lower limb weakness before his condition worsened, leaving him paralysed. He was moved to the ICU and placed on a ventilator the same day he developed an infection in his hand due to intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy, a treatment given to GBS patients to mitigate the immune response.

"The infection then spread throughout his hand, and doctors informed that his wrist will have to be amputated. And now my son is going back to school. My son was born normal, and now he's handicapped, a disease that takes away his hand, which concerns me about his future, but my son is determined to attend school, and we will give him the support to study and do well in studies."