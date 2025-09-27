Nashik: SMBT Hospital's 'Arogya Sadhana' Completes Decade, Treats Over 40 Lakh Patients |

SMBT Hospital’s ‘Arogya Sadhana’ health camp, which recently completed a decade, has provided treatment to more than 40 lakh patients, according to Chief Administrator Dr Meenal Mohagavkar. Of these, over three lakh patients were admitted for treatment, and more than two lakh surgeries were carried out.

Dr Mohagavkar said that around 1,000 patients visit the hospital daily from across the region.

Under government health schemes, patients receive free services, while those requiring treatment for conditions not covered under these schemes are charged only for pathology and radiology tests and medicines at discounted rates.

The hospital offers 26 super speciality services, including cardiology, oncology, neurology, nephrology, gastroenterology, urology, general surgery, gynaecology, paediatrics and dialysis.

Dr Mohagavkar added that services not available at many facilities in rural areas are being made accessible at SMBT Hospital.