 Nashik: SMBT Hospital's 'Arogya Sadhana' Completes Decade, Treats Over 40 Lakh Patients
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: SMBT Hospital's 'Arogya Sadhana' Completes Decade, Treats Over 40 Lakh Patients

Nashik: SMBT Hospital's 'Arogya Sadhana' Completes Decade, Treats Over 40 Lakh Patients

SMBT Hospital’s ‘Arogya Sadhana’ health camp, which recently completed a decade, has provided treatment to more than 40 lakh patients, according to Chief Administrator Dr Meenal Mohagavkar.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 12:52 AM IST
article-image
Nashik: SMBT Hospital's 'Arogya Sadhana' Completes Decade, Treats Over 40 Lakh Patients |

SMBT Hospital’s ‘Arogya Sadhana’ health camp, which recently completed a decade, has provided treatment to more than 40 lakh patients, according to Chief Administrator Dr Meenal Mohagavkar. Of these, over three lakh patients were admitted for treatment, and more than two lakh surgeries were carried out.

Dr Mohagavkar said that around 1,000 patients visit the hospital daily from across the region.

Under government health schemes, patients receive free services, while those requiring treatment for conditions not covered under these schemes are charged only for pathology and radiology tests and medicines at discounted rates.

The hospital offers 26 super speciality services, including cardiology, oncology, neurology, nephrology, gastroenterology, urology, general surgery, gynaecology, paediatrics and dialysis.

FPJ Shorts
Unbelievable! Pathum Nissanka's Six Off Harshit Rana's Delivery Dents Car During IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video
Unbelievable! Pathum Nissanka's Six Off Harshit Rana's Delivery Dents Car During IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video
IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Match: Team India Seals A Thrilling Victory In Super Over Against Sri Lanka, Will Next Face Pakistan For The Championship
IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Match: Team India Seals A Thrilling Victory In Super Over Against Sri Lanka, Will Next Face Pakistan For The Championship
Mumbai News: ₹30 Crore Investment Fraud Case Registered At MRA Marg Police Station, Case Transferred To EOW
Mumbai News: ₹30 Crore Investment Fraud Case Registered At MRA Marg Police Station, Case Transferred To EOW
Nothing’s CMF To Become Indian Brand; Will Likely Create 1,800 Jobs
Nothing’s CMF To Become Indian Brand; Will Likely Create 1,800 Jobs
Read Also
Second Nashik-Delhi Flight Service to Start Within Two Months, Announcement Soon
article-image

Dr Mohagavkar added that services not available at many facilities in rural areas are being made accessible at SMBT Hospital.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: SMBT Hospital's 'Arogya Sadhana' Completes Decade, Treats Over 40 Lakh Patients

Nashik: SMBT Hospital's 'Arogya Sadhana' Completes Decade, Treats Over 40 Lakh Patients

Second Nashik-Delhi Flight Service to Start Within Two Months, Announcement Soon

Second Nashik-Delhi Flight Service to Start Within Two Months, Announcement Soon

Nashik: Collector Jalaj Sharma Announces Special Cell To Resolve Entrepreneurs' Issues

Nashik: Collector Jalaj Sharma Announces Special Cell To Resolve Entrepreneurs' Issues

‘Self-Belief Is Key’: Shuttler Sukant Kadam's Inspiring Journey To World No. 1 In Para Badminton

‘Self-Belief Is Key’: Shuttler Sukant Kadam's Inspiring Journey To World No. 1 In Para Badminton

Historic Forts In And Around Pune Every Trekker Should Explore

Historic Forts In And Around Pune Every Trekker Should Explore