 Second Nashik-Delhi Flight Service to Start Within Two Months, Announcement Soon
While the Nashik-Delhi air service, which landed a month ago, has 'taken off', there is now 'good news' for Nashikers who want to travel to Delhi. Because another service for Nashik-Delhi air travel will be started in the next two months, a formal announcement in this regard will be made soon.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 12:43 AM IST
article-image
Amarrrrz / X

Nashik's air service, which had been disrupted for the past few days, has now truly become normal. For now, IndiGo is providing air services from Nashik. There are reports that the Nashik-Jaipur air service via Indore, which has been disrupted for the last six months, will also be started soon. 

The number of passengers travelling from Nashik to Indore is significant. Moreover, Nashikers will get the double benefit of connecting flights being available from Indore. According to the information received, the new Nashik-Delhi air service is likely to be at night. 

Since the flight departing from Ozar Airport at night will reach Delhi in a few hours, it will be convenient for the passengers to return at night after completing their work during the day.

article-image

“It has been decided that additional service for the Nashik-Delhi air travel will start soon. Its formal announcement will be made soon. While Nashik has recently gained importance in all respects, in the backdrop of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the Aviation Committee of 'NIMA' is making unremitting efforts to ensure that Nashik remains 'connected' with all the major cities of the country,” Manish Rawal, Vice President,‘NIMA' Aviation Committee, Nashik.

“Currently, flight services are operating from Ozar (Nashik) Airport to Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Goa. Indore-Jaipur is on the way to start, while Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi, Lucknow, Punjab and Rajasthan will be our efforts to 'connect' places to Nashik,” added Rawal.

