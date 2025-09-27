Nashik: Collector Jalaj Sharma Announces Special Cell To Resolve Entrepreneurs' Issues |

The district administration will establish a separate cell in the District Collector’s office to promptly resolve entrepreneurs’ issues and create an industry-friendly environment, District Collector Jalaj Sharma announced on Thursday.

He was speaking at the District Industry-Friendly Committee meeting held at Nima House. Also present were Zilla Parishad CEO Omkar Pawar, District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, MIDC Regional Officer Deepak Patil, MSEDCL Deputy Chief General Manager Sundar Latpate, Nima Chairman Ashish Nahar, and District Industry Centre’s Chakor, among others.

Cell to fast-track permits

Sharma reviewed the actions taken by various departments on issues raised in previous meetings and addressed entrepreneurs’ concerns. He said the administration would prioritise resolving industry-related problems in Nashik city and district at the earliest.

“To reduce the time required for obtaining permits for industries, a separate cell will be set up in the District Collector’s office,” Sharma said.

He added that some industry-related issues pending at the state level would be followed up on by the administration. Similar to sector-specific allocations in the District Planning Fund, efforts would be made to ensure earmarked allocations at the state level as well.

Infrastructure and development focus

Sharma also urged industrial associations to coordinate with authorities over works being undertaken for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. He instructed agencies to repair roads under the National Highways Authority and Public Works Department, resolve electricity issues in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) areas, and take steps to establish a separate electricity supply station in view of industrial growth.

He directed MIDC to follow up on industry-related matters pending at the state level and maintain coordination with industry associations. In rural areas without MIDC or cooperative settlements, facilities such as roads, lighting, solid waste management and water supply would be provided. A joint meeting of MIDC, the Zilla Parishad and municipal bodies will be held to ensure delivery, he said.

Security measures for Diwali

Superintendent of Police Patil instructed industries to ensure CCTV cameras were functional ahead of Diwali. Police will inspect and install cameras at identified black spots, and a database of security personnel working in industries will be shared with patrol staff to improve coordination and security planning.