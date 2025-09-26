‘Self-Belief Is Key’: Shuttler Sukant Kadam's Inspiring Journey To World No. 1 In Para Badminton |

Sangli’s Sukant Kadam has achieved what many athletes only dream of: ascending to the World Number One ranking in Para Badminton Men's Single SL4 category. However, his journey to this stage began with a life-shattering moment when he was just 10 years old.

The Turning Point

“While playing cricket, I injured my left knee severely and suffered from joint tuberculosis, which blocked its movement,” recalls Sukant, which would reshape his destiny. But what could have been a devastating setback became the reason for an incredible story of determination and resilience.

Through this debacle, Sukant found support and help from those around him. “My parents, friends, teachers and all well-wishers always stood in support and never have I felt discriminated against so far. This has really helped me instil confidence and self-belief,” he said.

Sukant completed his schooling in Sangli and went on to pursue mechanical engineering from the Government College of Engineering, Avasari. It was only after graduation that he decided to switch his career entirely towards badminton.

“Even though I used to play badminton occasionally, post-engineering, I decided firmly to focus and improve on the game and convinced my parents as well,” he explained. This move, made in July 2015, marked the beginning of Sukant’s professional sporting journey.

Roadblocks

Moving to Pune to train at the Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy in Balewadi raised financial challenges. Coming from a humble background, Sukant had to arrange his funds. “The main challenge was to become financially independent, so I would teach badminton to children for a few hours and then focus on my own training,” he said.

Starting professional badminton at around 21 years of age was difficult and drew scepticism. “People raised doubts initially for beginning so late, but I had self-belief and confidence in my potential that, after training properly, I could excel,” Sukant added.

Sukant's persistent hard work paid off gradually as he won four bronze medals at the World Championships in 2019, 2022, and 2024, while winning three at the Asian Para Games in 2018 and 2022. On Sunday, he secured two silver medals at the China Para Badminton International Championship 2025.

Sukant’s Philosophy

When asked about his approach toward handling critical games and rising competition, Sukant emphasises a holistic way of working. “A sportsperson must achieve a balance between their training, diet, and sleep while keeping good mental health.”

His perspective on setbacks is equally reasoned. “Failures are part of life, and one should view any setbacks in life as a learning experience and use them as stepping stones towards their dreams.”

Now residing with his wife and daughter in Pune, Sukant dreams of establishing his own academy to teach badminton as a gratitude towards the sport after retirement.

Eyes on 2028 Paralympics

Eyeing the future, Sukant aims to outperform in the upcoming World Championship in February 2026; Asian Games in Japan in October 2026 in the short term, while aspiring for a gold at the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles, United States.