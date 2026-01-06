 Pune Breaking: TCS IT Engineer Allegedly Dies By Suicide Using Charging Cable Over Betting Debt In Hinjawadi
Police officials have identified the deceased as Sujal Vinod Oswal, a resident of the Wanowrie area in Pune. Sujal was employed as an IT engineer at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), located within the Rajiv Gandhi IT Park of Hinjawadi in Mulshi Tehsil

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
Hinjawadi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a shocking incident which has shaken the whole country, a 24-year-old IT engineer allegedly died by suicide inside the premises of a prominent company in Hinjawadi Phase 3 during the early hours of Tuesday. Police officials have identified the deceased as Sujal Vinod Oswal, a resident of the Wanowrie area in Pune. Sujal was employed as an IT engineer at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), located within the Rajiv Gandhi IT Park of Hinjawadi in Mulshi Tehsil.

Police sources said that the deceased entered the company premises at night, went to the canteen area, and locked himself inside a bathroom. He allegedly hanged himself using a charging cable and died by suicide in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vishal Gaikwad said, “Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident occurred between 12:30 AM and 12:45 AM on Tuesday. Oswal reportedly entered a restroom within the company facility and used a charging cable to end his life. Before taking the extreme step, the young engineer sent a distressing message to his family members, stating his intention to harm himself due to significant financial losses incurred through online betting.”

DCP Gaikwad further said that the Hinjewadi Police reached the spot shortly after being alerted and discovered the body. Authorities confirmed that the primary motive appears to be the mental distress caused by the betting-related debt. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. A detailed panchanama has been created, and an Accidental Death Report (ADR) will be registered at Hinjawadi Police Station.

Further investigation is underway under the guidance of DCP Gaikwad and Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare, in charge of Hinjawadi Police Station.

