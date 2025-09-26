Historic Forts In And Around Pune Every Trekker Should Explore | X/@IndiaAesthetica

Monsoon and winter are the ideal seasons for trekking in Maharashtra. Surrounded by the Western Ghats, Pune has numerous forts linked to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Trekkers can explore these historic sites and enjoy the perfect blend of adventure, scenic beauty and a journey through Maratha history.

Sinhagad - 33.5 km from Pune

Sinhagad is the closest and most popular fort near Pune. On weekends and sometimes weekdays, the fort sees a rush of visitors. Earlier, it was known as Kondhana. Later, in memory of Tanaji Malusare, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj renamed it Sinhagad. Major structures within the fort include the Kali Temple, which holds religious significance for visitors, and the memorial of Tanaji Malusare. The fort is open to tourists throughout the year, allowing visitors to explore its historical structures, enjoy panoramic views and experience the rich history and culture associated with the Maratha Empire.

Korigad - 75 km from Pune

Korigad is located near Lonavala in Pune district. It stands 929 meters high and has a proud history, having been incorporated into the Maratha Empire by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1657. Korigad is known as one of the easiest forts for trekking, making it popular with beginner trekkers. The fort still has strong walls, two lakes at the top and temples dedicated to Goddess Korai Devi and Lord Vishnu.

Tikona - 60 km from Pune

The fort is named after its triangular shape and stands 3,500 feet high. It is surrounded by beautiful views of Pawna Dam and nearby forts. The fort features a large entrance gate, old caves, a Hanuman temple and water tanks. Tikona's trek is short and simple, which is why it is popular.

Rajmachi - 80 km from Pune

Rajmachi Fort is located between Lonavala and Karjat and is composed of two parts – Shrivardhan and Manaranjan. The fort is very old but became famous under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's rule. It was strategically important for monitoring the Bor Ghat. On the fort, visitors can see temples, caves and strong walls. Trekking here during the monsoon is very popular due to waterfalls and camping opportunities.

Purandar - 50 km from Pune

Purandar Fort stands 4,472 feet high. It is the birthplace of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Inside the fort, tourists can visit the temples of Purandareshwar and Kedareshwar. Purandar Fort now serves as a training centre for the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

Torna - 65 km from Pune

Torna Fort is also called Prachandagad. It is the tallest fort in Pune district, standing 4,603 feet high. The fort was a symbol of the Marathas' first victory. In 1643, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj captured Torna Fort when he was only 16 years old. The fort has the Menghai Devi temple, Budhla Machi and Zunjar Machi. The trek is somewhat challenging but offers amazing views of the Sahyadris.

Lohagad - 52 km from Pune

Lohagad Fort is located near Lonavala. It stands 3,389 feet high and is connected to Visapur Fort. The Marathas captured it in 1648. The fort is famous for the “Vinchu Kata,” a long wall shaped like a scorpion’s tail. Lohagad has strong gates, water tanks and old dargahs. The fort is easy to trek and very popular among trekkers.

Shivneri - 90 km from Pune.

Shivneri, located in Junnar, is the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It has seven large gates, a Shivai Devi temple, water tanks and a statue of young Shivaji. The fort is a famous historic site and also a popular trekking spot.

Raigad -140 km from Pune

Raigad is known as the "king of forts." It was the capital of the Maratha Empire. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation took place here in 1674. The fort contains the remains of the royal palace, Jagdishwar Temple, Maha Darwaja and the samadhi of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Visitors can reach the fort either by ropeway or by climbing 1,700 steps.

Rohida - 60 km from Pune

Rohigad, also known as Vichitragad, is located near Bhor. It was built during the Yadava dynasty and later restructured by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The fort has seven gates, bastions and water tanks. There is also a Rohideshwar temple inside. The trek is simple and peaceful, with views of nearby forts like Kenjalgad and Raireshwar.