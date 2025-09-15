 Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Protests Against 'Modi Govt's Double Standards’ On India-Pakistan Cricket Match
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Protests Against 'Modi Govt's Double Standards’ On India-Pakistan Cricket Match

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Protests Against 'Modi Govt's Double Standards’ On India-Pakistan Cricket Match

Hundreds of Shiv Sena women wing workers took to the streets on Sunday and protested against the BJP's double-standard stance.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 12:59 AM IST
article-image

Shiv Sena UBT had called for a statewide protest against the India-Pakistan match on Sunday, against the Modi government that gave the green light to play a cricket match with Pakistan after the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Hundreds of Shiv Sena women women wing workers took to the streets on Sunday and protested against the BJP's double-standard stance.

Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray had called for a statewide protest against the central government that allowed the India-Pakistan match to be played. Responding to his call, Shiv Sena Nashik District Women's Alliance protested against the Modi government at the Shiv Sena District Central Office, Shalimar Chowk, Nashik. 

Read Also
Pune Video: 8-Year-Old Who Lost Hand To GBS Complications Resumes School With Artificial Limb
article-image

Hundreds of women office bearers including Shiv Sena core committee member Bharati Tajanpure, Shiv Sena Mahila Aghadi district organiser Swati Patil, district coordinator Kirti Javakhedkar, sub-district organisers Shobha Donde, Famida Rangrez, Shobha Dive, Yuvatisa Sena officer Yogita Gaikwad, Manisha Hekre, metropolitan organizers Ranjana Thorve, Suvarna Kaluge, Shobha Walde, Shobha Pawar, metropolitan coordinator Manda Gawli, Usha Gaikhe, department organizer Jyoti Godse, Jyoti, Kumawat Shiv Sena Mahila Aghadi metropolitan office bearer Vithabai Pagar, Sharda Donde, Madhuri Patil, Ashwini Mate, Kavita Sarode and others participated in this movement.

FPJ Shorts
Acharya Devvrat Takes Additional Charge As Maharashtra Governor After Radhakrishnan’s Election As Vice President
Acharya Devvrat Takes Additional Charge As Maharashtra Governor After Radhakrishnan’s Election As Vice President
'I Feel A Few Things Are Ahead Of Sportsmanship': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks On Team India's Decision To Skip Handshakes With Pakistani Players At Asia Cup 2025; Video
'I Feel A Few Things Are Ahead Of Sportsmanship': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks On Team India's Decision To Skip Handshakes With Pakistani Players At Asia Cup 2025; Video
Asia Cup 2025: BJP's Amit Malviya Hails Team India & Suryakumar Yadav For Not Shaking Hands With Pakistan After Win - VIDEO
Asia Cup 2025: BJP's Amit Malviya Hails Team India & Suryakumar Yadav For Not Shaking Hands With Pakistan After Win - VIDEO
Mumbai Railway Update: Kurla To Get Elevated Harbour Line Station As 5th And 6th Line Project Picks Up Pace
Mumbai Railway Update: Kurla To Get Elevated Harbour Line Station As 5th And 6th Line Project Picks Up Pace
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jalgaon: US Tariff Hike Hits Cotton Ginning, Auto Parts Industries

Jalgaon: US Tariff Hike Hits Cotton Ginning, Auto Parts Industries

Nashik: Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Approves Proposal To Establish 'MVP University' At 111th Annual...

Nashik: Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Approves Proposal To Establish 'MVP University' At 111th Annual...

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Protests Against 'Modi Govt's Double Standards’ On India-Pakistan Cricket...

Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Protests Against 'Modi Govt's Double Standards’ On India-Pakistan Cricket...

Pune: 14 Detained After Pakistani Artist Rumour Triggers Protest Outside Kalyani Nagar’s Ballr Pub...

Pune: 14 Detained After Pakistani Artist Rumour Triggers Protest Outside Kalyani Nagar’s Ballr Pub...

Pune VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Maratha Quota GR Will Not Impact OBC Rights,...

Pune VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Maratha Quota GR Will Not Impact OBC Rights,...