Nashik: Shiv Sena (UBT) Protests Against 'Modi Govt's Double Standards’ On India-Pakistan Cricket Match

Shiv Sena UBT had called for a statewide protest against the India-Pakistan match on Sunday, against the Modi government that gave the green light to play a cricket match with Pakistan after the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Hundreds of Shiv Sena women women wing workers took to the streets on Sunday and protested against the BJP's double-standard stance.

Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray had called for a statewide protest against the central government that allowed the India-Pakistan match to be played. Responding to his call, Shiv Sena Nashik District Women's Alliance protested against the Modi government at the Shiv Sena District Central Office, Shalimar Chowk, Nashik.

Hundreds of women office bearers including Shiv Sena core committee member Bharati Tajanpure, Shiv Sena Mahila Aghadi district organiser Swati Patil, district coordinator Kirti Javakhedkar, sub-district organisers Shobha Donde, Famida Rangrez, Shobha Dive, Yuvatisa Sena officer Yogita Gaikwad, Manisha Hekre, metropolitan organizers Ranjana Thorve, Suvarna Kaluge, Shobha Walde, Shobha Pawar, metropolitan coordinator Manda Gawli, Usha Gaikhe, department organizer Jyoti Godse, Jyoti, Kumawat Shiv Sena Mahila Aghadi metropolitan office bearer Vithabai Pagar, Sharda Donde, Madhuri Patil, Ashwini Mate, Kavita Sarode and others participated in this movement.