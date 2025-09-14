Mumbai News: Faith And Unity Shine At Sixth Jain Samuhik Rath Yatra

Thousands join historic Samuhik Rath Yatra by Shri Mumbai Jain Sangh Sangathan at Prarthana Samaj, Mumbai | FPJ Photo: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: In a resounding show of faith, unity, and devotion, more than 10,000 people filled the streets of Mumbai on Sunday for the historic Samuhik Rath Yatra organised by Shri Mumbai Jain Sangh Sangathan. One of the largest Jain processions in the world brought together over 200 Jain Sanghs, 400 sadhus and sadhvis, 2,400 pathshala students, 1,000 youth participants, 150 mahila mandals, 15 Jain bands, and 55 devotional and cultural floats. making this the sixth Rath Yatra in history.

The yatra was flagged off by cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha in the holy presence of Jain Acharyas and Gachhadipatis, including Param Pujya Rajshekhar Surishwarji, Ratnakar Surishwarji, Nayanpadma Sagar Surishwarji, Nityasen Surishwarji, Chandranansagarji, Kirtiratna Surishwarji, Hiteshchandra Surishwarji and many more.

The procession began from Sikka Nagar and ended at Gowalia Tank, with an atmosphere of devotion and unity. It carried a powerful message to the world that non-violence is the ultimate religion and the only path to peace in a conflict-ridden world.

A major highlight of the yatra was the kabutarkhana issue. Devotees pointed out that hundreds of pigeons were dying every day, and while new processes to manage their care might take time, there was no need for killings. They demanded immediate action from the government for monitoring, feeding, and building a proper kabutarkhana in every ward. “We want the birds and animals to live. We have full faith in the government,” said organisers. They also said that Jainism is not a minority community and that the massive turnout showed its strength and unity.

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, Lodha, at the event announced that until a new kabutarkhana is established in 24 Wards, he would give up one thing as a personal resolution. The Jain community endorsed his vow, stressing that about 500 pigeons were dying every morning and that this suffering must end. The announcement was welcomed as a firm stand for compassion and a reminder that society and government must work together to protect life in all forms.

Lodha was also honoured as a leader who has “risen above party and state politics” to serve society and the Jain community. Speakers praised his commitment to education, health, women’s empowerment, and social development, declaring that true leadership is “not by position but by service.” The community declared him a source of pride for Mumbai and the Jain society.

Spiritual and Cultural Showcase

Beyond the social concerns, the yatra carried a rich spiritual and cultural message. Floats showcased the 24 Tirthankars and the 108 virtues of Panch Parmeshthi. Youth presented themes such as digital detox, climate solutions, anekantvad, and tech-free living. Traditional adivasi, Kutchi, Kerala, and Manipuri performances added diversity, while the bike rally, flag parade, torch walk, and shasan dhwaj displays gave the procession its grandeur.

Significance of the Yatra

Organisers compared the scale of the Yatra to the Kumbh Mela, underscoring its significance in uniting people and spreading Jain philosophy across the globe.

As chants of Mahavir echoed across the city, the Jain community pledged unity and reaffirmed their commitment to compassion and non-violence. The Guru Bhagwan present at the event declared that the next Samuhik Rath Yatra will take place on 4th October 2026.

Pledge for Peace and Future Yatra

The day concluded with a clear call for peace, solidarity, and a vision of a world free from violence. “This Yatra is not just for Jains,” the organisers said. “It is for all humanity. Where there is unity, there is strength and security.”