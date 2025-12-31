Thane Civic Elections 26: 2,013 Polling Stations Set Up Across 33 Centres, Floor-Wise Planning Completed | Representational Image

Thane, Dec 31: The Thane Municipal Corporation general election 2025–26 is fifteen days away, and in that view, the in-depth planning of physical facilities at the polling stations in Thane city has been completed, and the election administration has released detailed information about the polling stations floor-wise.

2,013 Polling Stations Across 33 Centres

According to this information, preparations are underway to operationalise a total of 2,013 polling stations in 33 polling centres in the city, said Commissioner and Election Officer Saurabh Rao.

For the general election of Thane Municipal Corporation, polling stations are being arranged ward committee-wise, with 266 in Majiwada Manpada ward committee, 186 under Vartaknagar ward committee, 242 in Lokmanyanagar-Savarkarnagar ward committee, 263 under Kalwa ward committee, 158 in Uthalsar ward committee, 160 in Wagle ward committee, 214 in Naupada Kopri ward committee, 269 in Mumbra ward committee and 255 polling stations in Diva ward committee.

Polling Centres Designed for Voter Convenience

To ensure voters can cast their votes easily, safely, and transparently, the centres have been meticulously designed. These include 1,207 rooms on the ground floor, 361 partition-style rooms, 403 rooms in marquees, and 42 rooms available on the first floor.

Enhanced Security With Police Deployment and CCTV Surveillance

Instructions were given to the presiding officers during the training session to have separate entry and exit arrangements at each polling station, polling officers and police security, CCTV systems, and secure placement of EVM and ballot unit machines. To control the crowd of voters and complete the voting process on time, the number and layout of the rooms will be planned.

Special Facilities for Senior Citizens and Persons With Disabilities

To ensure that senior citizens, disabled persons, pregnant women, and sick voters do not face any difficulty while voting, more rooms have been kept on the ground floor.

The Commissioner said that instructions have also been given to the concerned officers to provide ramps, railings, wheelchairs, drinking water, shade arrangements, and primary medical facilities where necessary.

Election Staff Given Specialised Training

The officers and employees appointed for election work have been given necessary training regarding the structure of the polling stations, and mock drills and preparatory checks will be conducted to avoid any confusion on the day of voting.

